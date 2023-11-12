Hawick jockeys Craig Nichol and Bruce Lynn both scored wins at Kelso Racecourse on Saturday.

Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn on Eloi du Puy at Kelso on Saturday (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

Nichol rode 11/4 second favourite Gentleman de Mai to victory for Northumbrian trainer Rose Dobbin in the 2.15pm Get Closer With a Racing TV Free Trial Novices Handicap Chase and Lynn won the race after, the 2.50pm division-one Graeme Todd Memorial Hurdle, for Fife handler Nick Alexander on 7/2 favourite Eloi du Puy, beating Nichol on Eden Mill by three-quarters of a length.

Those victories, over two miles and seven furlongs and almost two miles and five furlongs respectively, earned prizes of £5,281 and £3,697.

That was a second win on the trot for Lynn on Eloi du Puy, a five-year-old bay gelding, at Kelso, the previous one having been just over a month prior.

Hawick jockey Craig Nichol on Gentleman de Mai at Kelso on saturday (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

It was also Nichol’s second win on Gentleman de Mai, a seven-year-old bay gelding, their previous success having been at Ayr back in October 2021.

Nichol was riding Eden Mill, a six-year-old chestnut gelding still awaiting his first win, for Hawick trainer Donald Whillans in the latter.

Alexander was delighted by Eloi Du Puy’s win, saying: “He’s a horse I’ve always liked and he’s battled on well.

“He had a gap after his last win as we don’t rush them back after their first run of the season, so he might come back here for a race at the next meeting.”

Red Happy won the day’s feature race, the 1.40pm the Paxtons for Kverneland Machinery and Genuine Spares Wishing Well Handicap Chase, for Cumbrian trainer George Bewley, with his son Jonathon Bewley riding.

The 11/2 chance, a six-year-old chestnut gelding, finished a length and a quarter ahead of Lynn on 11/4 favourite Ned Tanner, trained by Alexander, to win that two-mile-five-furlong race’s £10,562 top prize.

“We’ve only had him a few weeks,” said Bewley senior. “We knew a bit about him so we thought he’d make a nice fun horse and he’s still only six.

“He’s got back a fair amount of what he cost today so it’s a good start and there is scope for more improvement.”

2/1 favourite Bollingerandkrug, ridden by Derek Fox, notched up a sixth win at Kelso for Perth and Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell and owner Debs Thomson, formerly of Cessford, near Morebattle, but now living in East Lothian, in the 12.30pm Ian Anderson Memorial Handicap Chase, taking its £5,281 top prize.

“He didn’t half battle when he got headed and he loves it here,” said Russell of the eight-year-old bay gelding.

“I think there’s a fair chance we’ll try and find something else for him back at Kelso after this.”

Duty Calls finished second in that two-mile-one-furlong race for Yetholm trainer Sandy Forster, with Emma Smith-Chaston riding, and Nichol and Dobbin claimed third place with Hermann Clermont.

The day’s opener, the 11.55am RacingTV.com/freetrial Novices’ Hurdle, was won by Kerryhill, trained by North Yorkshire’s Ruth Jefferson and with Brian Hughes in the saddle.

Victory in race three, the 1.05pm Watch Racing TV Free for 31 Days Handicap Hurdle, went to Butler’s Brief, ridden by Nick Schofield for Shropshire handler Alastair Ralph.

Nichol was runner-up in that one on Shoeshine Boy for Whillans, with Lynn third on Artic Mann for Alexander and Jamie Hamilton fourth on Lock Down Luke for Jackie Stephen’s Lilliesleaf yard.

The day’s last two races, the 3.25pm division-two Graeme Todd Memorial Handicap Hurdle and 3.55pm Start Your Racing TV Free Trial Now Open National Hunt Flat Race, were won by Charlotte Jones for Cumbrian trainer James Moffatt, on Secret Secret and Union Avenue respectively, with Lynn second for Alexander on September Daisy in the former and Nichol third for Hawick’s Ewan Whillans on Malicash in the latter.

Kelso’s next meeting is on Wednesday, November 29.