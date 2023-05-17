Wins for Gala Harriers Darrell Hastie and Sara Green at Scottish Athletics’ 10km championships in Glasgow
Gala Harriers Darrell Hastie and Sara Green came out on top of their classes with personal bests at Scottish Athletics’ 10km championships for 2023 in Glasgow on Sunday.
Both were competing at the Shettleston Babcock 10k as veterans over 40, with Hastie being the speediest man in that age bracket in 31:21 and Green being first female finisher in 35:09.
Hastie was tenth overall – 51 seconds behind winner John Bell, of Inverclyde Athletics Club, though English visitor Calum Johnson clocked a faster time, 29:45, setting a new series record – and Green was 63rd back out of a field of 250.
Dundee Hawkhill Harrier Natasha Phillips was the fastest woman competing at Glasgow Green in a course record time of 33:00.
Hastie was over a minute and a half hastier than the runner-up in his masters class, Edinburgh Athletic Club’s Neil Renault, and Green was 74 seconds in front of the second finisher in hers, Garscube Harrier Lesley Bell.