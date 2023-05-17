News you can trust since 1855
Wins for Gala Harriers Darrell Hastie and Sara Green at Scottish Athletics’ 10km championships in Glasgow

By Darin Hutson
Published 17th May 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:42 BST
Gala Harriers Sara Green and Darrell Hastie on Glasgow Green at the weekend after setting new personal bests at this year's Scottish Athletics 10km championships thereGala Harriers Sara Green and Darrell Hastie on Glasgow Green at the weekend after setting new personal bests at this year's Scottish Athletics 10km championships there
Gala Harriers Sara Green and Darrell Hastie on Glasgow Green at the weekend after setting new personal bests at this year's Scottish Athletics 10km championships there

Both were competing at the Shettleston Babcock 10k as veterans over 40, with Hastie being the speediest man in that age bracket in 31:21 and Green being first female finisher in 35:09.

Hastie was tenth overall – 51 seconds behind winner John Bell, of Inverclyde Athletics Club, though English visitor Calum Johnson clocked a faster time, 29:45, setting a new series record – and Green was 63rd back out of a field of 250.

Dundee Hawkhill Harrier Natasha Phillips was the fastest woman competing at Glasgow Green in a course record time of 33:00.

Hastie was over a minute and a half hastier than the runner-up in his masters class, Edinburgh Athletic Club’s Neil Renault, and Green was 74 seconds in front of the second finisher in hers, Garscube Harrier Lesley Bell.

