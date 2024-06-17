Wins for Borders trainers Ewan Whillans, Sandy Thomson and Stuart Coltherd at Hexham Racecourse
Hawick’s Whillans, Kelso’s Thomson and Selkirk’s Coltherd collected more than £20,000 in prize money for their victories south of the border at the Northumbrian track.
Whillans was the biggest winner, landing £7,737 for 5/1 chance Kingston Bridge’s victory over two miles and four furlongs in the 6.30pm Billy Turnbull Celebration Handicap Hurdle, with Craig Nichol riding.
That was the Karen Spark-owned six-year-old bay gelding’s second win of the year following one at Kelso in April and fourth all together, his previous first-place finishes having been at Carlisle in March 2023 and Kelso in November 2022, all with Hawick’s Nichol in the saddle.
Thomson picked up prize money of £7,352 for edging out Coltherd’s Famous Liss with Stylish Recruit, ridden by his jockey son-in-law Ryan Mania, in the two-mile Clarke Mairs Novices Hurdle at 20/1 at 6pm.
That was the six-year-old bay gelding’s first win in three attempts for owner Fiona Telfer.
Coltherd and his jockey son Sam’s win was in the 5.27pm Cleansweep Handicap Chase, securing its top prize of £5,043, with 25/1 outsider Breakdance Kid, owned by Wilma Duffus.
That victory, over three miles, was only the six-year-old chestnut gelding’s second ever, his first having been at Market Rasen in Lincolnshire in February.
Kingston Bridge was one of two winners for Nichol on the evening, the other being Dinons for North Yorkshire trainer Brian Ellison in the concluding 7pm Ian White Birthday Race Extravaganza Handicap Hurdle over two miles and seven furlongs.
