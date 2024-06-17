Wins for Borders trainers Ewan Whillans, Sandy Thomson and Stuart Coltherd at Hexham Racecourse

Craig Nichol on Kingston Bridge at Kelso Racecourse in April (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

Borders trainers Ewan Whillans, Sandy Thomson and Stuart Coltherd racked up a hat-trick of first places at Hexham Racecourse on Saturday.

Hawick’s Whillans, Kelso’s Thomson and Selkirk’s Coltherd collected more than £20,000 in prize money for their victories south of the border at the Northumbrian track.

Whillans was the biggest winner, landing £7,737 for 5/1 chance Kingston Bridge’s victory over two miles and four furlongs in the 6.30pm Billy Turnbull Celebration Handicap Hurdle, with Craig Nichol riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the Karen Spark-owned six-year-old bay gelding’s second win of the year following one at Kelso in April and fourth all together, his previous first-place finishes having been at Carlisle in March 2023 and Kelso in November 2022, all with Hawick’s Nichol in the saddle.

Thomson picked up prize money of £7,352 for edging out Coltherd’s Famous Liss with Stylish Recruit, ridden by his jockey son-in-law Ryan Mania, in the two-mile Clarke Mairs Novices Hurdle at 20/1 at 6pm.

That was the six-year-old bay gelding’s first win in three attempts for owner Fiona Telfer.

Coltherd and his jockey son Sam’s win was in the 5.27pm Cleansweep Handicap Chase, securing its top prize of £5,043, with 25/1 outsider Breakdance Kid, owned by Wilma Duffus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That victory, over three miles, was only the six-year-old chestnut gelding’s second ever, his first having been at Market Rasen in Lincolnshire in February.