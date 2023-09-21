News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

Wins for Borders racehorse trainers Sandy Thomson and Stuart Coltherd at Kelso

A five-star showing saw Cedar Hill notch up a fifth win for Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson at his home-town track yesterday, September 20.
By Darin Hutson
Published 21st Sep 2023, 17:15 BST- 2 min read
Ryan Mania riding Cedar Hill to a previous victory at Kelso (Photo: Kelso Races)Ryan Mania riding Cedar Hill to a previous victory at Kelso (Photo: Kelso Races)
Ryan Mania riding Cedar Hill to a previous victory at Kelso (Photo: Kelso Races)

The nine-year-old brown gelding, ridden by Thomson’s son-in-law Ryan Mania, beat 85/40 favourite Geronimo, trained by Cheshire’s Donald McCain and with Brian Hughes in the saddle, by almost three lengths to take the 4.05pm Belhaven Brewery Handicap Chase’s £7,922 top prize at 9/2.

North Yorkshire trainer Patrick Neville’s Fusain was third to complete the two-mile-one-furlong course and Hawick handler Ewan Whillans’ Cracking Destiny was fourth and last, with Kevin Brogan and Craig Nichol riding respectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cedar Hill, a winner at Kelso previously twice in both 2020 and 2021 as well as at Musselburgh in February last year and Perth three months ago, is now being lined up for the Borders track’s next meeting, on Sunday, October 8.

“He has won elsewhere but he loves it round here,” said co-owner Ray Green. “The plan now is to return to Kelso for its next meeting in October.”

Most Popular

Thomson wasn’t the only Borders trainer among yesterday’s winners at Kelso either as Selkirk’s Stuart Coltherd oversaw a first-place finish for Hidden Commander, with Hughes riding, in the 6.25pm Start Your Racing TV Free Trial Now Handicap Chase, securing its £5,281 top prize.

That victory over two miles and five furlongs at 4/1 was the eight-year-old bay gelding’s sixth, three of them at Kelso and the others at Ayr, Newcastle and Sedgefield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thomson also claimed a second place with Miss Arabella, ridden by Hughes, in the last race of the day, two-mile RacingTV.com/freetrial Mares’ Open National Hunt Flat Race at 7pm, crossing the line six lengths behind McCain’s Yougoglencoko, with Abbie McCain in the saddle.

The day’s opening race, the 3.30pm Bentley Edinburgh Handicap Hurdle, was won by Ambassador at 13/2, trained by North Yorkshire’s Micky Hammond and with Joshua Thompson as jockey.

Perth and Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell racked up a win in the 4.40pm Ferguson Planning and Development 10th Anniversary Novices’ Hurdle with 4/5 favourite Idem, ridden by Patrick Wadge.

Hawick jockey Jamie Hamilton rode 1¼ second favourite Darketst Day to a first-placed finish in the day’s second Bentley Edinburgh Handicap Hurdle, at 5.15pm, for South Lanarkshire trainer William Young.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The meeting’s other race, the 5.50pm Paul Ferguson’s Jumpers to Follow Handicap Hurdle, offering a top prize of £13,008 was won by Glinger Flame, trained by Cumbria’s Nicky Richards and with Sean Quinlan as jockey, at 9/2.

October 8’s meeting, billed as a family fun day, will consist of seven races starting at 2pm. Advance tickets are £22. For details, go to https://www.kelso-races.co.uk/

Related topics:BordersKelso