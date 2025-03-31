​Wins at double for Kelso High as south schools hockey season ends

Kelso High School and Earlston High’s S2 hockey teams after their final

​Kelso High School wrapped up this year’s south schools tournament season by racking up wins at the double at the weekend.

The Angraflat Road school’s senior team, captained by Beth Laing, won a mixed sevens competition at Berwickshire High School in Duns on Friday, defeating Earlston High 3-0 in the final, thanks to two goals from Fraser Banks and another from Robyn Ford.

That silverware success followed a knockout of Northumberland’s Longridge Towers School in the semi-finals.

Kelso High’s S2 hockey team notched up a further win on Saturday and that too was against Earlston High in the final, a penalty corner strike from skipper Evie Leonard settling matters that time round.

Members of Kelso High School’s senior hockey sevens squad celebrating with Earlston High School players

Earlston and Hawick High had progressed from one pool and Kelso and Selkirk High from another to make it to the last four.

Kelso edged their semi-final against Hawick by 1-0 and it was the same scoreline as Earlston just pipped Selkirk to the post with a late goal.

south schools hockey president Sarah Knox was impressed by the standard of play on display, saying: “We have had a fantastic finish to the schools hockey season, with some great competition and terrific sportsmanship across all the tournaments.

“We have also had schools flying the Borders flag high in the finals of Scottish schools competitions and a lot of players becoming part of Scottish Hockey’s Brave pathway programme.

Kelso High School’s senior hockey sevens squad with their trophy

“It underlines the value of extra-curricular school sport, with lots of girls and boys playing across all nine Borders secondary schools throughout this season, enjoying these tournaments in the past six weeks and growing skills, confidence and self-belief, as well as making friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.

“I’d like to thank all the teachers, volunteer coaches, parents, students and other helpers for their support. Without their dedication and commitment, none of it could happen.”

The weekend’s just gone’s two wins for Kelso took their share of this season’s roll of honour to five trophies – for senior XIs, S2 girls, S1 girls, S1 mixed teams and mixed sevens, as well as making it to 2025’s Scottish schools junior challenge cup final, losing 3-1 to Glasgow’s St Aloysius’ College at the city’s national hockey centre at the start of the month.

Peebles High School were winners at the double, at S3 level and senior indoors, and Earlston High won the title for S2 mixed teams, also making it to this year’s Scottish schools senior challenge plate final, losing out to Kilmacolm’s St Columba’s School in Glasgow earlier this month.