News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Wins at double both sides of border for Selkirk racehorse trainer Katie Scott

Borders racehorse trainer Katie Scott scored wins at the double the best part of 400 miles apart on Saturday, at Ayr and south of the border at Newmarket in Suffolk.
By Darin Hutson
Published 14th Aug 2023, 08:19 BST- 1 min read
Racehorse trainer Katie Scott with her Ayr winner Thaki at her Lindean stables near Selkirk (Pic: Brian Sutherland)Racehorse trainer Katie Scott with her Ayr winner Thaki at her Lindean stables near Selkirk (Pic: Brian Sutherland)
Racehorse trainer Katie Scott with her Ayr winner Thaki at her Lindean stables near Selkirk (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Thaki, ridden by Phil Dennis, claimed victory for Scott’s Lindean stables, near Selkirk, in South Ayrshire at 12-1, beating 15-8 favourite Kats Bob, trained by Iain Jardine, formerly of Hawick but now based at Carrutherstown in Dumfries and Galloway, and with Aiden Brookes in the saddle, by a length to take the 7.37pm Specsavers Handicap’s top prize of £3,664.

That was the six-year-old bay gelding’s second win for the Borderer following a first-placed finish at Hamilton in May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scott’s other winner on Saturday was Gweedore at 11-2 in the 4.15pm Aspall Premier Cru Handicap at Newmarket, claiming its £13,500 top prize.

William Pyle was in the saddle for the six-year-old bay gelding’s third win of the year, following first-placed finishes at Doncaster in July and Musselburgh in April, and 12th all told.

Most Popular

Scott is now considering giving Gweedore a crack at the Ayr Gold Cup in September, saying: “It’s been quite a day.

“I might be a bit creative and give Gweedore an entry in the Ayr Gold Cup. It might not be his trip but you never know what might happen if he gets a bit of soft ground.”

Scott also picked up a second place at Ayr, with Curious Rover, ridden by Andrew Mullen, in the 7.07pm EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes.

Related topics:SelkirkSuffolk