Wins at double both sides of border for Selkirk racehorse trainer Katie Scott
Thaki, ridden by Phil Dennis, claimed victory for Scott’s Lindean stables, near Selkirk, in South Ayrshire at 12-1, beating 15-8 favourite Kats Bob, trained by Iain Jardine, formerly of Hawick but now based at Carrutherstown in Dumfries and Galloway, and with Aiden Brookes in the saddle, by a length to take the 7.37pm Specsavers Handicap’s top prize of £3,664.
That was the six-year-old bay gelding’s second win for the Borderer following a first-placed finish at Hamilton in May.
Scott’s other winner on Saturday was Gweedore at 11-2 in the 4.15pm Aspall Premier Cru Handicap at Newmarket, claiming its £13,500 top prize.
William Pyle was in the saddle for the six-year-old bay gelding’s third win of the year, following first-placed finishes at Doncaster in July and Musselburgh in April, and 12th all told.
Scott is now considering giving Gweedore a crack at the Ayr Gold Cup in September, saying: “It’s been quite a day.
“I might be a bit creative and give Gweedore an entry in the Ayr Gold Cup. It might not be his trip but you never know what might happen if he gets a bit of soft ground.”
Scott also picked up a second place at Ayr, with Curious Rover, ridden by Andrew Mullen, in the 7.07pm EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes.