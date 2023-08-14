Wins at double both sides of border for Selkirk racehorse trainer Katie Scott

Racehorse trainer Katie Scott with her Ayr winner Thaki at her Lindean stables near Selkirk (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Thaki, ridden by Phil Dennis, claimed victory for Scott’s Lindean stables, near Selkirk, in South Ayrshire at 12-1, beating 15-8 favourite Kats Bob, trained by Iain Jardine, formerly of Hawick but now based at Carrutherstown in Dumfries and Galloway, and with Aiden Brookes in the saddle, by a length to take the 7.37pm Specsavers Handicap’s top prize of £3,664.

That was the six-year-old bay gelding’s second win for the Borderer following a first-placed finish at Hamilton in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott’s other winner on Saturday was Gweedore at 11-2 in the 4.15pm Aspall Premier Cru Handicap at Newmarket, claiming its £13,500 top prize.

William Pyle was in the saddle for the six-year-old bay gelding’s third win of the year, following first-placed finishes at Doncaster in July and Musselburgh in April, and 12th all told.

Scott is now considering giving Gweedore a crack at the Ayr Gold Cup in September, saying: “It’s been quite a day.

“I might be a bit creative and give Gweedore an entry in the Ayr Gold Cup. It might not be his trip but you never know what might happen if he gets a bit of soft ground.”