Chapel Green, ridden by Stephen Mulqueen, winning at Kelso yesterday for Milnathort racehorse trainer Lucinda Russell (Photo by Grossick Racing Photography)

The Milnathort 56-year-old’s three winning horses all had different jockeys in the saddle – Stephen Mulqueen, senior stable rider Derek Fox and Patrick Wadge.

Fox – on 7/2 chance Destiny is All in the 2.58pm Watch Racing TV in Stunning HD Novices’ Handicap Chase – said: “All this horse does is stay and he has won at Ayr over three miles and three furlongs.

“I was kidding him along from three out but he keeps finding for you and we got there in the end.”

Perth and Kinross racehorse trainer Lucinda Russell pictured in April 2021 at Ayr (Photo by Jeff Holmes/pool/Getty Images)

The eight-year-old bay gelding crossed the line over seven lengths in front of runner-up Tfou, trained at Greystoke in Cumbria by Nicky Richards and ridden by Sean Quinlan.

Quinlan also finished runner-up, to Mulqeen on 13/2 shot Chapel Green, in the opening 12.48pm Racing TV Black Friday is Coming Novices’ Hurdle on Chase a Fortune, trained near Stockton-on-Tees by Chris Grant.

Selkirk trainer Stuart Coltherd’s Arcandy, ridden by his son Sam, was third in that one and 2/1 favourite Ninetofive, trained near Kelso by Sandy Thomson and ridden by his son-in-law Ryan Mania, was fourth.

Russell’s last win of the day was in its concluding 3.28pm RacingTV.com/BlackFriday Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Chase, with Wadge on 11/10 favourite Camp Belan, a length ahead of 5/1 chance Maid of Houxty, a seven-year-old bay mare trained in Hawick by Donald Whillans and ridden by Lewis Dobb.

Coral Blue, ridden by Ross Chapman, winning at Kelso yesterday for trainer Daragh Bourke (Photo by Grossick Racing Photography)

Yesterday also saw conditional jockey Conor Rabbitt record the first double of his career on favourites Hoganville, at 7/4, and Miss Milano, at 11/8.

Hoganville completed a hat-trick with Rabbitt in the saddle, following wins at Hexham in September and Ayr in October, for Appleby-in-Westmorland trainer George Bewley in the 1.55pm Racing TV 100% Profits Returned to Racing Handicap Chase.

Shoeshine Boy, trained by Whillans and with Craig Nichol as jockey, finished third in that one, with Lilliesleaf trainer Jackie Stephen’s Tough Out, ridden by Jamie Hamilton, fourth and Lissen to the Lady fifth for Yetholm trainer Sandy Forster and rider Joanna Walton.

Miss Milano, trained by Nicky Richards at Greystoke in Cumbria, won the 2.28pm Watch the Replay on Racing TV Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle, beating Russell and Fox’s Your Place by a length.

Hoganville, right, ridden by Conor Rabbitt for Cumbrian trainer George Bewley, en route for victory at Kelso yesterday, ahead of You Some Boy, left, with Nathan Moscrop riding for Rebecca Menzies (Photo by Grossick Racing Photography)

Rabbitt said: “I’m just nine winners away from losing my 7lb allowance now.

“It was great to win for the third time on Hoganville, and Miss Milano should have plenty of improvement still to come as she taken time to come to hand.”

Dumfries and Galloway handler Daragh Bourke was also among the winners, finishing first in the 1.20pm Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle with 6/1 shot Coral Blue, giving jockey Ross Chapman his first winner for 508 days.

Bourke, based at Waterbeck, near Lockerbie, said: “Ross had a bad injury which saw him out sidelined for a while and he deserved that as he works hard.

“Coral Blue is also my own first winner since he won at Catterick in March of last season so we’re both very happy.”

Duty Calls was third home in that one for Forster and jockey Lorcan Murtagh and Halcyon Dreams fourth for Lindean trainer Katie Scott and rider Emma Smith-Chaston.

Kelso’s next meeting is the Scottish Borders National and a six-race undercard on Sunday, December 4.

Early-bird tickets are £17 and advance ones £21, with admission on the day costing £25.

Gates open at 10am, with the day’s first race due off at 12.15pm and last at 3.15pm.