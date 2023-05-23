Conor O'Farrell on Dumfries and Galloway trainer Iain Jardine's Exit to Where at Kelso on Wednesday, May 10 (Pic: Alan Raeburn)

The nine-year-old bay rig, trained by Iain Jardine, formerly of Hawick but now based at Carrutherstown in Dumfries and Galloway, is returning, 5lb higher, to Kelso after winning over nearly three miles on Wednesday, May 10, with Conor O’Farrell riding, but is dropping back two furlongs for the 3pm Schloss Roxburghe Hotel Handicap Chase for the Wilfred and Patricia Crawford Memorial Trophy and a top prize of £5,281.

“We had planned for his win earlier this month ever since his run at Kelso in November,” Green, 73, said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Conor gave him a lovely ride and nice sight of his fences so hopefully he will run another big race.”

O’Farrell will be in the saddle again at the weekend.

The final line-up for that race, eight entries having been submitted so far, could include Hidden Commander, trained near Selkirk by Stuart Coltherd and to be ridden by his son Sam.

The eight-year-old bay gelding finished seventh behind Exit to Where last time round at Kelso and a fellow beaten contender on that occasion, sixth-placed finisher the Ferry Master, trained near Kelso by Sandy Thomson, is also pencilled in for another shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Quinlan has been booked to ride Matchless by Staffordshire’s Jennie Candlish in Sunday’s £20,000 feature race, the 3.35pm Elliot Henderson Group Handicap Hurdle.

The five-year-old bay gelding, winner of two of his last three starts, at Catterick and Doncaster, might find Bythesametoken, trained in County Kildare by Ross O’Sullivan, among the opposition.

Ten-year-old bay gelding Arnica, after shedding his maiden tag at the 19th attempt at Perth last week, could make a quick reappearance for Fife trainer Nick Alexander and Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn in the 4.05pm Five Star Taxis Handicap Hurdle.

His potential opposition for that three-mile race’s £4,753 top prize includes Yetholm trainer Sandy Forster’s Lissen to the Lady, Lilliesleaf’s Jackie Stephen’s Sputnik and Joanna I’m Fine, Hawick’s Ewan Whillans’ Lockdown Leader and Camptown’s Harriet Graham and Gary Rutherford's Sir Apollo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad