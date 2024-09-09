Wheelchair-racer Sammi Kinghorn takes Paralympics medal haul to five and fellow Borderer Stephen Clegg lands second gold

Gold medallist Samantha Kinghorn after winning the 100m T53 final on day seven of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at Stade de France last Wednesday (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images for IPC)

​Borderer Samantha Kinghorn took her medal haul to five at this year’s Paralympics in France with a team silver on Friday to add to her four individual honours.

​The Gordon 28-year-old wrapped up her 2024 Paris Paralympics by helping Great Britain to a second-placed finish in the universal 4x100m relay.

Wheelchair racer Kinghorn and team-mates Zac Shaw, Jonnie Peacock and Ali Smith set a new European record with their time of 46.01 seconds, with gold going to China’s Hu Yang, Wen Xiaoyan, Wang Hao and Zhou Guohua and bronze to the USA’s Hunter Woodhall, Tatyana McFadden, Noah Malone and Taylor Swanson.

The Chinese team’s winning time was 45.07, a new world record, and their American rivals clocked 47.32.

Gold medallist Stephen Clegg celebrating winning the 2024 French Paralympics' 100m butterfly S12 final on Saturday in Nanterre (Photo by Sean M Haffey/Getty Images)

Lincolnshire’s Shaw was first up for the British team, followed by Cambridgeshire’s Peacock, Cheshire’s Smith and Kinghorn, the only Scot in the team.

Friday’s medal was Kinghorn’s fourth silver of the games after landing runner-up prizes in T53 races over 800m on Sunday, September 1; 1,500m on Tuesday, September 3; and 400m last Thursday, as well as her first ever Paralympics gold last Wednesday over 100m.

She was second to Switzerland’s Catherine Debrunner over 800m, 1,500m and 400m – clocking 1:42.96, 3:16.01 and 53.45 respectively – but beat the 29-year-old over 100m in 15.64, a new record for the event.

Telling of her delight at taking her medal haul to a handful on Friday, Kinghorn, now based in Cheshire, said: “Five from five medals – I am so chuffed to have come through.

“I was hopeful we could get a silver. Ali is so fantastic at running on that mark. I just watched her mouth shout ‘Sammi’. I couldn’t hear her in that stadium. As soon as I heard that, I was like ‘let’s go’.

“I hit 20mph, which is the quickest I’ve been the whole Paralympic Games, which is mental on the last night.

“I was absolutely pumped coming out because we get to do it with other people.

“I hit my fastest speed throughout the whole Paralympics and I think it’s because I had Ali behind me screaming my name! It’s amazing, an incredible feeling.

“I’ve done better than I could have ever expected. It’s a week I will never ever forget.”

The Borderer, left paralysed from the waist down by an accident at her family’s farm at Gordon in 2010, was also delighted to pick up her first gold medal at her third Paralympics, after competing in Brazil in 2016 and Japan in 2021, saying: “I never thought I’d be Paralympic champion, so to be here as the fastest ever is just mental.

“I’m very lucky to come from an incredible place in the Borders, they supported me and fundraised for me and now I’m Paralympic champion.”

The region’s other representative at the games, Newcastleton S12 swimmer Stephen Clegg, also signed off with a medal win – his second gold in Paris – in Saturday’s 100m butterfly final, clocking 57.49.

That followed a gold in the 100m backstroke final on Saturday, August 31, thanks to a new world record time of 59.02.

"The thing I came for has finally come true,” the 28-year-old told BBC Scotland after doubling his medal collection at the weekend.

“It’s amazing. I don’t think I’ve really processed that I have done it.

“It’s been a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’ll never get it again. I’ve loved every second.

“Overall, it’s been very special. I’ve loved the games. It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before and I don’t think I ever will experience again.”

Reflecting on his second gold success, he added: “I would have liked to have gone a bit quicker.

“After the 100m backstroke – that was incredible, I broke a world record – I was coming in here chasing that, but as soon as I got the medal around my neck I didn’t care about the record and it will be the same here.

“It wasn’t amazing but I came to get the gold and I did that. I can’t be too disappointed.

“I’m always striving for more and better. Every result I have, I am evaluating how it’s gone as a performance rather than just the result.”