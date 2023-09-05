News you can trust since 1855
Wheelchair race wins for ​Borderer Samantha Kinghorn in London and Zurich

​Borderer Samantha Kinghorn finished first in the women’s wheelchair category at London’s Big Half half-marathon on Sunday.
By Darin Hutson
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:21 BST
First-placed women's and men's wheelchair finishers Samantha Kinghorn and David Weir after completing London's Big Half half-marathon on Sunday (Pic: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)First-placed women's and men's wheelchair finishers Samantha Kinghorn and David Weir after completing London's Big Half half-marathon on Sunday (Pic: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)
First-placed women's and men's wheelchair finishers Samantha Kinghorn and David Weir after completing London's Big Half half-marathon on Sunday (Pic: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

​The Gordon 27-year-old, a gold medallist in the women’s T53 100m at July’s Para Athletics World Championships in France, added the 13-mile endurance race to the ever-growing list of events she’s won.

It took a photo finish to separate her from runner-up Eden Rainbow-Cooper, of Hampshire in England, however, as both clocked a course record time of 52:05.

That was Kinghorn’s second success in 72 hours following victory over 1,500m at the Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League meeting in Switzerland last Thursday night in a time of 3:23.57, 35 seconds ahead of Swiss runner-up Catherine Debrunner.

“I think I exceeded what I thought I could achieve in that race,” she said after her Diamond League win.

“1,500m isn’t my usual event but I’m now thinking I’ll have to step up for next year.

“I actually really enjoyed the race and I felt as if I had loads left at the end.

“At one point, I thought maybe this isn’t the bell lap and hesitated a little bit, but then when the girls started to accelerate, I thought ‘OK, I think I just need to go for this’.”

