Wheelchair curler David Melrose shares Sports Personality of the Year prize

David Melrose receives his Sports Personality of the Year award from Annabel Nevin (Pic by Mark Kinghorn)

Melrose, who represented Team GB at the 2021 World Championships and the Tokyo Paralympics, received his prize from Annabel Nevin.

The other two joint sports personality winners were badminton star Callum Smith and wheelchair racer Samantha Kinghorn, neither of whom attended the awards.

Smith, 20, competed in eight international events last season, including the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He is Scotland’s senior number one player.

Kinghorn landed her award following a fine Tokyo Olympics in 2021 when she picked up a silver and bronze for the 400m and 100m respectively.

This year, she qualified to compete in her third Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, finishing third in the T54 class 1500m race.

Young golfer Callum Kenneally won Junior Sports Personality of the Year. After breaking through for this maiden national win, he has been selected in a number of national teams and squads and is now looking to pursue a golf scholarship at a US college.

For his contribution to the Duns Amateurs Football Club, Chris Burns got a Service to Local Sport Awards, as did Claire Mole for over three decades of work in rally car racing and for the Berwick and District Motor Club.

Martin Aitchison was recognised for his work and achievements with the Eyemouth Boccia Club and the Borders Boccia Club, taking home the Disability Award.

After being crowned the A Division champions and claiming the Border Cup, Duns Football Club took home the Team of the Year award, with their management duo James Brydon and Keith Wilson named Coaches of the Year.

The Junior Coach of the Year award was shared between Gemma Fullerton and Finlay Rhind for their work coaching Duns Junior Badminton Club.