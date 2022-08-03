'We're gutted to miss semi-finals' - Selkirk hockey ace Sarah Robertson suffers Commonwealth Games disappointment

Sarah Robertson's Scotland side have missed out on a semi-final place (Pic by Duncan Gray)

The Scots, led by captain Robertson, lost 2-0 to Australia in Wednesday morning’s Pool B encounter – a game in which Robertson received a green card which represents a warning from the officials – to bow out of the running for medals.

"Obviously we’re gutted that we’ve not made the semi-finals but I think we’ve put in some good performances,” Robertson told The Southern Reporter.

“I think we’ve done well so far.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think we acquitted ourselves fine against Australia.

"They are one of the top sides in the world and we only got beaten 2-0.”

With the Scotland women’s semi-final dream over – at time of going to press they were third in the group – they now face a fifth/sixth place play-off match this Sunday against unconfirmed opposition.

Robertson said: “We are determined to get fifth place. You always want to win your last game.”

The overall campaign in the English Midlands has seen Scotland women begin with a 4-2 success over South Africa on Friday, before they lost 1-0 to New Zealand on Saturday.

The Scots women then recorded an 11-0 triumph over Kenya on Monday before ending the group with that 2-0 loss against the Aussies.

Hampstead and Westminster Hockey Club star Robertson, 28, who plays in midfield or attack for the English Premier Division outfit having formerly served Edinburgh University, KHC Dragons and Holcombe, is vastly experienced playing at a high level having previously represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Games of 2014 and 2018.

And she has relished the overall experience of being a key component of Team Scotland during the 2022 version of the Games in Birmingham.

"Birmingham’s put on a great show,” she added. “The hockey pitches are amazing so it’s been brilliant.”

Robertson, who has captained the Scotland team since March, was part of the Great Britain women’s squad which won a bronze medal at last summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.