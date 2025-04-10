​Voting open to decide Borders sport’s leading ladies

Samantha Kinghorn at the launch of the a baton relay starting the countdown towards the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games at Buckingham Palace in London last month (Photo by Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

​Gordon wheelchair-racer Samantha Kinghorn is among the nominees up for honours at this year’s Melrose Sevens celebration of women in sport awards.

The 2024 Paralympics 100m T53 gold medallist has been shortlisted for the award for inspirational performance of the year along with Taylor Winyard, Tara Mactaggart and Cheryl Marchbank.

This year’s awards are the second and they’ll take place on Friday, May 23, at the Greenyards, starting at 6pm.

​Four other awards are also up for grabs – for coach, team, under-18 rising star and volunteer of the year.

The winners will be decided by a public vote open until Thursday, May 1, at https://melrose7s.co.uk/celebration-of-women-in-sport-2025/

The six coaches shortlisted are Ciara Flockhart, Zaynah Aziz, Lizzie Davidson, Nicola Halfpenny, Donna Borthwick and Allison Whitson.

The four teams in the running for honours are Borders girls’ under-16s rugby squad, Kelso’s ladies’ rugby squad, Kelso High School’s hockey seniors and Fjordhus ladies’ hockey firsts.

Ellie Moffat, Lily Blacklock, Aoiffion McVittie-Brangan, Tess Renwick, Rachael Gibson, Holly Allfrey, Freya Ainslie, Lili Mundell and Rosie Swailes are nominated as rising stars.

Jane Clark, Fiona Bell, Mary Inglas and Emily Beattie are the volunteers shortlisted.

Awards founder Siobhan Petrie said: “We are delighted to honour the exceptional achievements of women in sport throughout the Borders.

“These awards not only highlight the dedication and talent of these individuals and teams but also inspire the next generation of female athletes.”