​Victory in Galashiels 10km road-race goes to Rachel McAleese

​Her handicap time for the out-and-back race from Galashiels’ Scott Park was 64:27, having clocked an actual time of 52:37.

David Nightingale was runner-up in a time of 50:34 handicapped to 64:34, with Denny Calder third in 49:58, marked up to 65:43.

The first host club jogger home and sixth overall, in a handicap time of 66:57, marked up from 60:52, was Julie Decoteau.

The fastest actual times recorded were 34:51 by Marcus D’Agrosa, handicapped to 69:26 for 22nd place, and, among the day’s female finishers, 39:23, handicapped to 67:03 for ninth, by Nikita Tait.

Making up the rest of the top ten were Eileen Nicol, fourth in a handicap time of 66:29; Paul Williams, fifth in 66:32; Liam Kemp, seventh in 66:58; Lisa Dalgliesh, eighth in 67:02; and Gillian Lunn, tenth in 67:11, their respective actual times being 51:54, 38:12, 39:18, 45:47 and 43:51.

Further top-20 finishes went to Gillian Archibald, 11th in 67:15 after handicapping; Shelagh King, 12th in 67:26; Colette Revadillo, 13th in 67:44; James Dennison, 14th in 67:50; Ross Dalgliesh, 15th in 67:54; Anne Purves, 16th in 68:18; Bob Noble, 17th in 68:20; Gary Trewartha, 18th in 68:23; Iain Stewart, 19th in 68:27; and James Purves, 20th in 68:33, their actual timings being 56:15, 64:06, 51:59, 40:10, 49:24, 67:38, 42:45, 35:48, 37:52 and 52:33.

Gala Harriers' 2025 10km Hollybush Road handicap race From left, David Nightingale, Rachel McAleese, Denny Calder and Julie Decoteau after taking part in Gala Harriers' 2025 10km Hollybush Road handicap race last Friday (Photo: Neil Renton)

Gala Harriers' 2025 10km Hollybush Road handicap race Rachel McAleese on her way to winning Gala Harriers' 2025 10km Hollybush Road handicap race last Friday (Photo: Neil Renton)

Gala Harriers' 2025 10km Hollybush Road handicap race James Dennison taking part in Gala Harriers' 2025 10km Hollybush Road handicap race last Friday (Photo: Neil Renton)