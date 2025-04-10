​Victory in Galashiels 10km road-race goes to Rachel McAleese

Her handicap time for the out-and-back race from Galashiels’ Scott Park was 64:27, having clocked an actual time of 52:37.
David Nightingale was runner-up in a time of 50:34 handicapped to 64:34, with Denny Calder third in 49:58, marked up to 65:43.
The first host club jogger home and sixth overall, in a handicap time of 66:57, marked up from 60:52, was Julie Decoteau.
The fastest actual times recorded were 34:51 by Marcus D’Agrosa, handicapped to 69:26 for 22nd place, and, among the day’s female finishers, 39:23, handicapped to 67:03 for ninth, by Nikita Tait.
Making up the rest of the top ten were Eileen Nicol, fourth in a handicap time of 66:29; Paul Williams, fifth in 66:32; Liam Kemp, seventh in 66:58; Lisa Dalgliesh, eighth in 67:02; and Gillian Lunn, tenth in 67:11, their respective actual times being 51:54, 38:12, 39:18, 45:47 and 43:51.
Further top-20 finishes went to Gillian Archibald, 11th in 67:15 after handicapping; Shelagh King, 12th in 67:26; Colette Revadillo, 13th in 67:44; James Dennison, 14th in 67:50; Ross Dalgliesh, 15th in 67:54; Anne Purves, 16th in 68:18; Bob Noble, 17th in 68:20; Gary Trewartha, 18th in 68:23; Iain Stewart, 19th in 68:27; and James Purves, 20th in 68:33, their actual timings being 56:15, 64:06, 51:59, 40:10, 49:24, 67:38, 42:45, 35:48, 37:52 and 52:33.