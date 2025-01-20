Updated with extra photos: Selkirk ​hill-run attracts record turnout of 284

A total of 284 runners took on the near-13-mile course, up one on last year to make up the event’s biggest field since its launch in 2013.

Men’s winner Sasha Chepelin, of Edinburgh’s Carnethy Hill-Running Club, finished in a time of one hour, 22 minutes and 40 seconds, taking almost two minutes off the prior record of 1:24:18 he set himself in 2023.

“Conditions on the hill were about as ideal as you could expect for a race held at this time of year,” the 27-year-old Scottish and Southern Energy data analyst said at the finishing line.

“In fact, even before I started, I had a feeling the record would go today, not just because of the conditions, but in view of the fact it was such a competitive field this year.”

Women’s winner Nancy Scott, of Edinburgh Athletic Club, clocked 1:35:56, seven minutes inside the old record – a time of 1:43:30 set by Moorfoot Runners’ Scout Adkin in 2014 – in her first appearance at the Selkirk hill-run.

The 25-year-old, a junior doctor at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, said: “It’s a beautiful course which is well signposted and the marshals were all very encouraging. I’ll definitely be back.”

Race organiser Sheila Cochrane rates this year’s run as one of the best yet, saying: “Weather-wise it was probably our best year to date, and the feedback from all the runners has been very positive.

“The event couldn’t take place without the kind co-operation and support of local landowners, as well as the generosity of the many volunteers and local businesses who come up trumps every year.”

Funds raised by the event go to the Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team.

Chepelin’s clubmate Luke Fisher was second overall in 1:23:09, with last year’s winner, Andrew Douglas, of Glasgow’s Westerlands Cross-Country Club, third in 1:23:27.

The Carnethy club’s Grace Pow was second female finisher, in 1:42.22, with Zoe Barber, of Glasgow’s Shettleston Harriers, third in 1:54:27.

The fastest over-40 veterans for their genders were Shettleston’s Robert Simpson in 1:30:54 and Claire Gordon, of Edinburgh’s Hunter Bog Trotters, in 1:58:15.

The first over-50s home were Carnethy’s Craig Mattocks in 1:47:15 and Veronique Oldham, of Aberdeen’s Cosmic Hillbashers, in 2:09.47.

The speediest over-60s were Musselburgh’s James Mayers in 1:59:20 and Janette Gledhill in 2:26:41.

Gala Harriers’ Iain Stewart was the first local runner home for the second year on the bounce, clocking 1:44:09, 50 seconds faster than his 2024 time.

Both team prizes, for men and women, went to Carnethy.

