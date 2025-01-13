Updated: ​Top-ten finish for Teviotdale Harrier Mark Young at Borders XC Series’ Paxton round

​Over-35 veteran Young followed up his fifth-placed finish in his home-town of Hawick seven days prior by getting back eighth at Paxton House in a time of 24:50.

He was one of three Borderers to manage a top-20 placing, the others being Gala Harriers over-40 Iain Stewart, 12th in 25:31, and Lauderdale Limpers’ Derrick Sloan, 14th in 25:46.

A further three made the top 30 of a field of 252 – Teviotdale’s Robbie Linton, 23rd in 26:55; Lauderdale over-45 Dean Whiteford, 24th in 26:56; and Gala’s Jamie McGowan, 27th in 27:00 – and another three featured among the top 50, with Kelso over-45s Michael Lewis and Matthew Fleming respectively getting home 39th in 28:44 and 50th in 29:23 and Gala over-50 James Dennison 49th in 29:13.

Stewart and Whiteford were also fastest among fields of 15 and 20 in their respective 40-to-45 and 45-50 age brackets.

Sunday’s winner and runner-up were the same as the week before, with Charles Houston finishing first in 23:22 and his Hunters Bog Trotters clubmate Alex Luetchford second in 23:36.

Another member of the Edinburgh outfit, Florent Weillaert, was fourth in 24:13, and his clubmate Claire Gordon was first female finisher, and 40th all told, in 28:47.

Making up the rest of the top five were Linlithgow Athletic Club over-35 Sam O’Neill, third in 23:46, and Iain Gilmore, of Edinburgh’s Carnethy Hill Running Club, finishing fifth in 24:22.

Lauderdale’s Naomi Dijkman was fastest of 13 women aged 40 to 45, and 52nd all together, in 29:28 and Moorfoot Runners’ Carol Moss was first of seven female finishers aged 60 to 65, and 68th overall, in 30:17.

Sunday’s junior race, setting off three-quarters of an hour earlier, was won by East Lothian under-13 Tom Ibbs in 9:20, with Gala Harriers under-17 Sam Robertson, winner of the youngsters’ race at Hawick the weekend before, second in 9:26.

Three other Borderers made the top ten of the junior race’s field of 103 – Gala under-15 Gregor Adamson, fifth in 9:45, and Teviotdale’s Greg and Craig Watson, respectively sixth at under-13 in 9:47 and seventh at under-15 in 9:48.

Edinburgh’s Emi Daunt was speediest among 47 girls competing, and 15th overall, in 10:27.

Sunday’s round, organised by Northumberland’s Norham Running Club, was the fourth of the current series, with three more to follow, all on Sundays as well – at Dunbar in East Lothian on January 26, Galashiels on February 16 and Duns on March 2.

