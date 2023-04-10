Updated: Gweedore a winner at double in Musselburgh handicap as Borders racehorse trainer Katie Scott notches up hat-trick of victories

News you can trust since 1855
Gweedore won the Musselburgh Silver Arrow Handicap for Borders racehorse trainer Katie Scott for the second year on the trot on Saturday.

By Darin Hutson
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 17:07 BST
Jockey Billy Loughnane riding Gweedore to victory at Musselburgh on Saturday for Lindean racehorse trainer Katie Scott (Photo: Alan Raeburn)Jockey Billy Loughnane riding Gweedore to victory at Musselburgh on Saturday for Lindean racehorse trainer Katie Scott (Photo: Alan Raeburn)
Jockey Billy Loughnane riding Gweedore to victory at Musselburgh on Saturday for Lindean racehorse trainer Katie Scott (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

Teenage jockey Billy Loughnane, competing in Scotland for the first time, rode the 7/2 joint favourite to victory by over two lengths from Spirit of Light, trained by Ian Williams in the West Midlands and with Cieren Fallon in the saddle, in the East Lothian meeting’s 2.25pm race to claim its £15,462 top prize.

That was the six-year-old bay gelding’s second win in that seven-furlong race in two attempts and tenth victory altogether, five of his successes having been at Musselburgh and the other five at Ayr.

Scott, of Lindean, near Selkirk, said afterwards: “He loves it here but he’s also won five times at Ayr, so he does like running out in Scotland.

Lindean racehorse trainer Katie Scott with apprentice jockey Billy Loughnane after his win at Musselburgh on Gweedore on Saturday (Pic: Alan Raeburn)Lindean racehorse trainer Katie Scott with apprentice jockey Billy Loughnane after his win at Musselburgh on Gweedore on Saturday (Pic: Alan Raeburn)
Lindean racehorse trainer Katie Scott with apprentice jockey Billy Loughnane after his win at Musselburgh on Gweedore on Saturday (Pic: Alan Raeburn)
“I haven’t looked beyond today but I knew I had him ready to run a big race.

“He loves Musselburgh and Ayr and this was a good starting point again.

“He’s been a real star for us and hopefully he’ll have another good season.”

Worcestershire-based Loughnane, 17, had to overcome a pre-race mishap to pull off back-to-back wins for Scott in that handicap as Gweedore unseated him and stood on him prior to running off.

Phil Dennis on the Katie Scott-trained Slainte Mhath at Redcar on Monday (Pic: Katie Scott Racing)Phil Dennis on the Katie Scott-trained Slainte Mhath at Redcar on Monday (Pic: Katie Scott Racing)
Phil Dennis on the Katie Scott-trained Slainte Mhath at Redcar on Monday (Pic: Katie Scott Racing)

“It didn’t really go to plan going down,” he said.

“It was more my fault than his as he was a bit fresh and I probably wasn’t as on the ball as I should’ve been.

“Luckily, it worked out well in the end.

“Watching his runs before, he likes to be ridden handily and I didn’t think I’d get such an easy lead but it was going quite well, so I let him just bowl along.”

Teenage jockey Billy Loughnane on the Katie Scott-trained Gweedore at Musselburgh on Saturday (Pic: Hands and Heels Photography)Teenage jockey Billy Loughnane on the Katie Scott-trained Gweedore at Musselburgh on Saturday (Pic: Hands and Heels Photography)
Teenage jockey Billy Loughnane on the Katie Scott-trained Gweedore at Musselburgh on Saturday (Pic: Hands and Heels Photography)
His win on Gweedore was one of three races for Loughnane on the day, the others yielding a second place on Tommy G and 11th on Wickywickywheels, both for East Renfrewshire trainer Jim Goldie.

Gweedore’s win was one of three in the space of as many days for Scott, Elladora coming up trumps at Southwell in Nottinghamshire on Sunday and Slainte Mhath doing likewise at Redcar on today, both with Phil Dennis riding.

Elladora, a five-year-old bay mare, finished first in the 5.35pm Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap at Southwell by half a length at 11/1, taking its £3,402 top prize.

7/4 favourite Slainte Mhath, a chestnut mare also aged five, won Redcar’s 2.16pm Tony Dyson Memorial Handicap the day after by over three lengths, earning prize money of £3,481.

