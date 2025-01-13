Gala Harriers under-17 Sam Robertson was second in 9:26 in the Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Paxton on Sunday (Photo: Gerry Moss)Gala Harriers under-17 Sam Robertson was second in 9:26 in the Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Paxton on Sunday (Photo: Gerry Moss)
Updated: Gala Harriers under-17 Sam Robertson finishes as runner-up in Sunday’s Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Paxton

By Darin Hutson
Published 13th Jan 2025, 10:39 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 17:29 GMT
Sunday’s Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Paxton was won by East Lothian under-13 Tom Ibbs in 9:20, with Gala Harriers under-17 Sam Robertson as runner-up in 9:26.

Here’s how it went in photos …

1. Sunday’s Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Paxton

Kelso under-11 Reece Jackson was 67th in 13:34 in the Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Paxton on Sunday (Photo: Gerry Moss)

2. Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Paxton on Sunday

Kelso under-11 Reece Jackson was 67th in 13:34 in the Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Paxton on Sunday (Photo: Gerry Moss) Photo: Gerry Moss

Gala Harriers under-13 Angus McCarthy was 21st in 10:54 in the Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Paxton on Sunday (Photo: Gerry Moss)

3. Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Paxton on Sunday

Gala Harriers under-13 Angus McCarthy was 21st in 10:54 in the Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Paxton on Sunday (Photo: Gerry Moss) Photo: Gerry Moss

Gala Harriers under-13 Holly Craig was 51st in 12:18 in the Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Paxton on Sunday (Photo: Gerry Moss)

4. Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Paxton on Sunday

Gala Harriers under-13 Holly Craig was 51st in 12:18 in the Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Paxton on Sunday (Photo: Gerry Moss) Photo: Gerry Moss

