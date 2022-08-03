Two wins in space of 24 hours for Borders trainer Katie Scott

Katie Scott has had two winners in recent days (Pic Bill McBurnie)

The four-year-old Spartakos, ridden by jockey Sam James, made all the running in the Gaspara Asset Management Classified Stakes, which was contested over seven furlongs.

The 5-1 shot faced a challenge from one furlong out but stayed well to hold on and win by a neck from second-placed Sin E Shekells, a 14-1 shot.

Back in third place was Irish challenger Magical Effect, which was rated a 13-2 chance.

The victory by Spartakos was Borders handler Scott’s second winner within the space of 24 hours.

Scott-trained Ben Asker, ridden by Billy Garrity, landed the win in the Scottish Sun Ladies Night On Saturday Handicap, which was the 3.18pm race staged at Ayr on Monday.

Ben Asker, the 3-1 second favourite, made all in the seven-furlong contest although was ridden a furlong out.

He took the victory by three-quarters of a length from runner-up One Last Hug, a 4-1 shot.

A further length back was Judgement Call, the 11-8 favourite.

Scott has been training horses since she was 16 years old. She then worked for Alistair Whillans and Rayson Nixon before applying for her own licence in 2015.