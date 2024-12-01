Two wins in as many days for Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson at Musselburgh

Ryan Mania riding Top Man Tom to victory for Kelso trainer Sandy Thomson at Musselburgh last Thursday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Racecourse)

Kelso trainer Sandy Thomson notched up two wins in as many days at Musselburgh’s race meetings last Thursday and Friday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His first was in Thursday’s concluding Musselburgh Racecourse Premium Annual Membership Handicap Hurdle with Top Man Tom, ridden by Ryan Mania, at 5/1 and his second followed the day after courtesy of 3/1 favourite Theirshegoes, with Lewis Dobb in the saddle, in the opening 100% Racing TV Profits Back to Racing Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

Thomson was full of praise for both jockeys, saying: “Top Man Tom lived up to his name at Musselburgh. It was a nice winner for owner Dave Armstrong and a great ride by Ryan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Theirshegoes may be small but she is so mighty and we are all once again so proud of this little horse and also delighted for our top conditional, Lewis, for bringing her home safe and in front. It was a great ride.”

Conor O'Farrell on Divas Doyen at Musselburgh Racecourse last Thursday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Racecourse)

The former’s win over almost two miles and eight furlongs, landing prize money of £3,697, was the five-year-old bay gelding’s first ever, more than three lengths clear of Cumbrian trainer Lizzie Quinlan’s Evenwood Sonofagun, ridden by her husband Sean, with Aazza third for Northumberland-based handler Paul Robson and Hawick rider Craig Nichol.

The latter’s, over two miles and three furlongs for the same top prize, was the seven-year-old bay mare’s second following a first-placed finish at Uttoxeter in Staffordshire in June, also with Mania riding.

Theirshegoes, owned as well as trained by Thomson at his Lambden stables, got home a length and a quarter clear of Camptown trainer Gary Rutherford’s Looking Splendid, with Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn in the saddle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robson, formerly of Spittal-on-Rule, near Denholm, notched up his first win as a trainer at the East Lothian track with Okavango Delta, ridden by Nichol, in Thursday’s two-mile-four-furlong Racing TV Profits Returned to Racing Novices’ Handicap Chase.

Craig Nichol on Okavango Delta for Northumberland trainer Paul Robson at Musselburgh last Thursday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Racecourse)

That was only the eight-year-old bay gelding’s second win ever, the first having been at Doncaster back in November 2022, also with Nichol riding.

The 4/1 favourite saw off Divas Doyen, trained by Yetholm’s Sandy Forster and with Conor O’Farrell as jockey, by two and a half lengths to secure a prize of £4,225.

“He had the measure of a few of these from Kelso last time and the flatter track and longer trip suited him much better today,” said Robson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nichol also claimed a first place on Friday, with 1/3 favourite Wise Eagle in the one-mile-seven-furlong Gordon and Halliday Flooring Contractors for Northumbrian trainer Adam Nicol, landing prize money of £3,812.

Hawick jockey Craig Nichol and Northumberland trainer Paul Robson with Okavango Delta at Musselburgh Racecourse last Thursday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Racecourse)

“He loves it here as he’s also won four times on the flat,” said Nicol. “We’ve had him in training since January so he might have one more run and then avoid the deep winter ground and come back over hurdles in the spring.”

Forster was among Friday’s winners too, with Dr Shirocco, ridden by O’Farrell, in the two-mile-seven-furlong Two Plus Two Handicap Chase, earning prize money of £4,225.

That was the nine-year-old chestnut gelding’s first win since one at Hexham in Northumberland in May with O’Farrell in the saddle and fourth all together, the others, in 2023, having been at Hexham and Musselburgh as well.