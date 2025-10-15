Two top-five finishes for Gala Harriers teams at 2025 east district XC relay championships

Gala Harriers members including Molly Trewartha, third from right, at this year’s Scottish Athletics east district cross-country relay championships near Livingston on Saturday (Photo: Gillian Lunn)

Two Gala Harriers teams managed top-five finishes at this year’s Scottish Athletics east district cross-country relay championships, held at Dechmont Law, near Livingston, on Saturday.

The Borderers’ top-five finishers in West Lothian were one of their girls’ teams and their senior women.

Molly Trewartha was 11th fastest out of a field of 143 contesting the young females’ race, placing second in her opening leg in 9:36, 41 seconds behind Aberdonian winner Millie Glass Park.

Her team of three finished fifth overall in a combined time of 30:01, with Holly Craig clocking 10:37 and Ava Richardson 9:48 and victory going to Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club in 28:30.

Julia Johnstone, Poppy Lunn and Katie Rourke at this year’s Scottish Athletics east district cross-country relay championships, held at Dechmont Law, near Livingston, on Saturday (Photo: Gillian Lunn)

Molly, Holly and Ava were one of three Gala teams among 50 competing in that class.

The next of them home consisted of Rose Davidson, Annabelle Stewart and Kirsty Rankine and they clocked 9:54, 11:06 and 10:13 respectively for a collective time of 31:13 and 11th place.

Matilda Lee, Jessica McCowan and Kacie Brown were 15th in 31:27, respectively clocking 9:54, 10:45 and 10:48.

Two Gala teams of three were among 45 contesting the young males’ races, won by Edinburgh’s Harmeny Athletic Club in 25:48.

Katy Barden at this year’s Scottish Athletics east district cross-country relay championships, held at Dechmont Law, near Livingston, on Saturday (Photo: Gillian Lunn)

Isaac Hastie, Bryn McAree and Seb Darlow finished ninth in 27:28 after recording respective times of 9:45, 9:26 and 8.17.

Harrison Combe, Angus McCarthy and Gregor Adamson were 15th in 28:31, clocking 10:22, 9:32 and 8:37.

Teviotdale Harriers’ Callan Michie, Alfie Walker and Craig Watson were 20th in 28:47, having finished in 10:45, 8:55 and 9:07.

An additional Gala team made up of Leo Rossmann and McLaren clocked 10:45 and 11:18 respectively but weren’t given a placing due to their lack of a third runner.

Poppy Lunn, Shona Beveridge and Jessica Smith at this year’s Scottish Athletics east district cross-country relay championships, held at Dechmont Law, near Livingston, on Saturday (Photo: Gillian Lunn)

Gala’s senior women’s team were fourth out of 64 in 44:54, trailing Central Athletic Club’s winning team by 1:22.

Katie Rourke was first off and her time was 14:16, joint-second-fastest in a field of 206, followed by Sara Green’s 15:00 and Katy Barden’s 15.38.

Their masters’ women’s team were 42nd overall, and fifth in that class, in 56:13, with Julia Johnstone clocking 17:13, Gillian Lunn 18:46 and Eileen Maxwell 20:14.

Another masters’ team made up of Poppy Lunn, Jessica Smith and Shona Beveridge were 51st in 1:00:37, made up of times of 16:29, 19:33 and 24:35.

Molly Trewartha at this year’s Scottish Athletics east district cross-country relay championships, held at Dechmont Law, near Livingston, on Saturday (Photo: Gillian Lunn)

The Galashiels club entered two senior teams and two lots of masters for the male version of that race, contested by teams of four, with 66 finishing.

First among them to cross the line, in a collective time of 56:12 for 28th place, 7:28 behind Central’s winners, were Robbie Welsh in 12:58, Irvine Welsh in 14:32, Marcus D’Agrosa in 13:35 and Jamie Robertson in 15.07.

Next, in 61:05 for 41st place overall and as fifth masters’ team, were Iain Stewart in 14:54, Tim Darlow in 15:21, Jamie McGowan in 15:33 and Graeme Murdoch in 15:17.

Sam McKinnon in 17:07, Matty Fleming in 15:57, Sam Robertson in 14:47 and Bob Noble in 16.32 took 48th place with a combined time of 64:23.

A second masters’ team – comprising James Dennison clocking 15:42, Sinclair Hill 16:15, Ian Maxwell 16:57 and Bob Johnson 17:51 – were tenth in their age bracket in 66:45 and 56th all told.