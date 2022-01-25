Two high schools share 10 of 11 titles on offer as badminton championships return

Borders secondary school badminton championships 2003 girls' doubles title winners Lara Simpson and Gemma Fullerton, of Earlston High

Peebles and Berwickshire high schools shared the honours, with each winning five titles and the remaining one going to Earlston High, the event’s host.

The championships attracted more than 40 entries from youngsters at the region’s nine secondary schools.

The region’s primary schools badminton championships will make a comeback on Saturday, February 26, and they’ll also take place at Earlston High.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players wishing to enter are required to do so via their schools and must be affiliated to Badminton Scotland.

There was no contest for the 2008 girls’ doubles title at the weekend but all 11 other titles were played for.

Louis Kirkpatrick, of Peebles High, won the 2008 boys’ singles title, with Lyall Cormack, also of Peebles, as runner-up.

Kirkpatrick and Cormack together won the 2008 boys’ doubles title, with their schoolmates Jamie Rogers and Archie Lamb coming runners-up.

The 2008 girls singles’ winner was Erin Doyle, of Berwickshire High, with Lauren Scott-Carpenter, of Eyemouth High, as runner-up.

Peebles High’s Ross Wolfenden won the 2006 boys’ singles title, with the runner-up prize going to Calum Landon, of Berwickshire High.

The 2006 girls’ singles title went to Eilidh Patterson, of Berwickshire High, and Ellen Massie, also a student at the Duns school, was runner-up.

The 2006 boys’ doubles title went to Wolfenden and Innes Cormack, with Kelso High’s Jack Redpath and Aidan Richardson as runners-up.

Millie McManus and Erin Doyle, of Berwickshire High, won the 2006 girls’ doubles title, the runners-up being their schoolmates Massie and Patterson.

The 2003 boys’ singles title went to Berwickshire High’s Finlay Rhind, the runner-up being his schoolmate Daniel Ritchie.

Rhind and Ritchie won the 2003 boys’ doubles title, with their schoolmates Archie Langley and Ashton Ritchie as runners-up.

Jessica Mitchell, of Peebles High, was 2003 girls’ singles winner, with Earlston High’s Gemma Fullerton as runner-up.

Fullerton and schoolmate Laura Simpson won the 2003 girls’ doubles title.