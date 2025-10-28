Two golds among three podium places for Gala Harriers at national cross-country relays

Those podium top spots went to the Galashiels club’s masters and over-50 women’s teams.

Their masters women – over-40s Katy Barden and Sara Green and over-50 Pamela Baillie – led from start to finish, respectively clocking 15:33, 15:26 and 16:31 for a combined time of 47:31 to complete a 12km course, making it home first out of a field of 17, almost three minutes ahead of runners-up Giffnock North Athletics Club.

Their over-50 women were first out of 13 teams in 54:39, 19 seconds ahead of Edinburgh’s second-placed Hunters Bog Trotters, with Julie Johnstone completing her leg in 17:46, Gillian Lunn taking 18:48 and Kate Jenkins 18:06.

Gala’s senior women were 40th out of 71 teams to complete their 16km course in 1:12:55, almost quarter of an hour behind winners Inverness Harriers, with Katie Rourke leading the way in 14:26 for sixth place in her leg, under-20s Poppy Lunn and Jessica Smith clocking 16:24 and 18:00 and over-40 Charlotte Hendry taking 24:05.

The fastest of their two senior men’s teams – Marc Wilkinson, Robbie Welsh, under-20 Irvine Welsh and Marcus D’Agrosa – were 31st out of 120 teams in 54:14, almost seven minutes off the time of 47:20 that earned pole position for Central Athletic Club, respectively clocking 13:55, 12:50, 13:56 and 13:32.

Their other senior men – under-20 Sam Robertson, Sam McKinnon, Daniel Lavin and over-50 Craig Mattocks – were 70th in 1:03:24 after recording times of 14:30, 16:21, 16:32 and 16:02.

Teviotdale Harriers’ men’s team were 54th in 59:44, with Rory Anderson taking 13:27 and over-40s Greg Walker, Andrew Gibson and Scott Watson 13:49, 15:47 and 16:43.

Gala’s male masters, all over-40s, were seventh out of 29 teams in 59:32, just over five minutes behind Corstorphine Amateur Athletics Club’s winning time of 54:07, with Iain Stewart clocking 14:59, Leahn Parry 14:43, Gary Trewartha 14:20 and Francis McElroy 15:30.

The Borderers also fielded two over-50 men’s teams, placing sixth and 17th out of 28 in 46:17 and 54:39, with victory going to Cambuslang Harriers in 43:00.

First home were Tim Darlow, Jamie McGowan and James Dennison in 15:03, 15:35 and 15:38, followed by over-60s Ian Maxwell and Bob Johnson and over-70 David Nightingale in 16:41, 18:14 and 19:43.

Another podium place went to one of six junior teams, with under-13s Matilda Lee and Molly Trewartha and under-17 Ava Richardson clocking 10:53, 10:26 and 10:06 to take third place out of 92 sets of girls in 31:24, that 7.5km race being won by Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club in 29:38.

They were one of three Gala teams contesting that race, with under-13 Rose Davidson, under-15 Holly Craig and under-17 Kirsty Rankine next back in 15th place in 33:12 after clocking 10:45, 11:29 and 10:59 and under-13 Rowan Johnston, under-15 Jessica McCowan and under-17 Kacie Brown 29th in 34:47 after recording times of 11:26, 11:28 and 11:54.

Three boys’ teams finished 15th in 29:31, 19th in 29:44 and 50th in 32:23 out of a field of 84, with Giffnock winning in 27:27.

Under-13 Isaac Hastie, Bryn McAree and under-17 Oliver Hastie clocked 10:36, 9:58 and 8:57; under-13 Harrison Combe 10:47, under-15 Angus McCarthy 10:02 and under-17 Seb Darlow 8:55; and under-13 Leo Rossmann 12:21, under-15 Cameron Tunmore 10:44 and under-17 Gregor Adamson 9:18.

Teviotdale’s boys’ team were 38th in 31:10, with under-13 Callan Michie clocking 11:41, under-15 Alfie Walker 9:40 and under-17 Craig Watson 9:49.

