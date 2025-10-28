Clockwise from back left, Kirsty Rankine, Holly Craig, Jessica McCowan, Ava Richardson, Kacie Brown, Matilda Lee, Molly Trewartha, Rose Davidson and Rowan Johnston at this year’s Scottish Athletics cross-country relay championships at Cumbernauld on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton)placeholder image
Clockwise from back left, Kirsty Rankine, Holly Craig, Jessica McCowan, Ava Richardson, Kacie Brown, Matilda Lee, Molly Trewartha, Rose Davidson and Rowan Johnston at this year’s Scottish Athletics cross-country relay championships at Cumbernauld on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton)

Two golds among three podium places for Gala Harriers at national cross-country relays

By Darin Hutson
Published 28th Oct 2025, 18:39 GMT
Two out of eight senior Gala Harriers teams competing won gold medals at this year’s Scottish Athletics cross-country relay championships at Cumbernauld on Saturday.

Those podium top spots went to the Galashiels club’s masters and over-50 women’s teams.

Their masters women – over-40s Katy Barden and Sara Green and over-50 Pamela Baillie – led from start to finish, respectively clocking 15:33, 15:26 and 16:31 for a combined time of 47:31 to complete a 12km course, making it home first out of a field of 17, almost three minutes ahead of runners-up Giffnock North Athletics Club.

Their over-50 women were first out of 13 teams in 54:39, 19 seconds ahead of Edinburgh’s second-placed Hunters Bog Trotters, with Julie Johnstone completing her leg in 17:46, Gillian Lunn taking 18:48 and Kate Jenkins 18:06.

Gala’s senior women were 40th out of 71 teams to complete their 16km course in 1:12:55, almost quarter of an hour behind winners Inverness Harriers, with Katie Rourke leading the way in 14:26 for sixth place in her leg, under-20s Poppy Lunn and Jessica Smith clocking 16:24 and 18:00 and over-40 Charlotte Hendry taking 24:05.

The fastest of their two senior men’s teams – Marc Wilkinson, Robbie Welsh, under-20 Irvine Welsh and Marcus D’Agrosa – were 31st out of 120 teams in 54:14, almost seven minutes off the time of 47:20 that earned pole position for Central Athletic Club, respectively clocking 13:55, 12:50, 13:56 and 13:32.

Their other senior men – under-20 Sam Robertson, Sam McKinnon, Daniel Lavin and over-50 Craig Mattocks – were 70th in 1:03:24 after recording times of 14:30, 16:21, 16:32 and 16:02.

Teviotdale Harriers’ men’s team were 54th in 59:44, with Rory Anderson taking 13:27 and over-40s Greg Walker, Andrew Gibson and Scott Watson 13:49, 15:47 and 16:43.

Gala’s male masters, all over-40s, were seventh out of 29 teams in 59:32, just over five minutes behind Corstorphine Amateur Athletics Club’s winning time of 54:07, with Iain Stewart clocking 14:59, Leahn Parry 14:43, Gary Trewartha 14:20 and Francis McElroy 15:30.

The Borderers also fielded two over-50 men’s teams, placing sixth and 17th out of 28 in 46:17 and 54:39, with victory going to Cambuslang Harriers in 43:00.

First home were Tim Darlow, Jamie McGowan and James Dennison in 15:03, 15:35 and 15:38, followed by over-60s Ian Maxwell and Bob Johnson and over-70 David Nightingale in 16:41, 18:14 and 19:43.

Another podium place went to one of six junior teams, with under-13s Matilda Lee and Molly Trewartha and under-17 Ava Richardson clocking 10:53, 10:26 and 10:06 to take third place out of 92 sets of girls in 31:24, that 7.5km race being won by Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club in 29:38.

They were one of three Gala teams contesting that race, with under-13 Rose Davidson, under-15 Holly Craig and under-17 Kirsty Rankine next back in 15th place in 33:12 after clocking 10:45, 11:29 and 10:59 and under-13 Rowan Johnston, under-15 Jessica McCowan and under-17 Kacie Brown 29th in 34:47 after recording times of 11:26, 11:28 and 11:54.

Three boys’ teams finished 15th in 29:31, 19th in 29:44 and 50th in 32:23 out of a field of 84, with Giffnock winning in 27:27.

Under-13 Isaac Hastie, Bryn McAree and under-17 Oliver Hastie clocked 10:36, 9:58 and 8:57; under-13 Harrison Combe 10:47, under-15 Angus McCarthy 10:02 and under-17 Seb Darlow 8:55; and under-13 Leo Rossmann 12:21, under-15 Cameron Tunmore 10:44 and under-17 Gregor Adamson 9:18.

Teviotdale’s boys’ team were 38th in 31:10, with under-13 Callan Michie clocking 11:41, under-15 Alfie Walker 9:40 and under-17 Craig Watson 9:49.

Masters women Pamela Baillie, Katy Barden and Sara Green clocked a combined 47:31 at this year’s Scottish Athletics cross-country relay championships at Cumbernauld on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton)

1. 2025's Scottish Athletics cross-country relay championships at Cumbernauld

Masters women Pamela Baillie, Katy Barden and Sara Green clocked a combined 47:31 at this year's Scottish Athletics cross-country relay championships at Cumbernauld on Saturday

Julia Johnstone, Kate Jenkins and Gillian Lunn clocked a collective 54:39 for 12km at this year’s Scottish Athletics cross-country relay championships at Cumbernauld on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton)

2. 2025's Scottish Athletics cross-country relay championships at Cumbernauld

Julia Johnstone, Kate Jenkins and Gillian Lunn clocked a collective 54:39 for 12km at this year's Scottish Athletics cross-country relay championships at Cumbernauld on Saturday

Matilda Lee, Ava Richardson and Molly Trewartha ran 7.5km in a collective 31:24 at this year’s Scottish Athletics cross-country relay championships at Cumbernauld on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton)

3. 2025's Scottish Athletics cross-country relay championships at Cumbernauld

Matilda Lee, Ava Richardson and Molly Trewartha ran 7.5km in a collective 31:24 at this year's Scottish Athletics cross-country relay championships at Cumbernauld on Saturday

Rowan Johnston clocked 11:26 for her 2.5km leg at this year’s Scottish Athletics cross-country relay championships at Cumbernauld on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton)

4. 2025's Scottish Athletics cross-country relay championships at Cumbernauld

Rowan Johnston clocked 11:26 for her 2.5km leg at this year's Scottish Athletics cross-country relay championships at Cumbernauld on Saturday

