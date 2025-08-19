Two gold medals for Borderers at Scottish Athletics’ age-group championships in Aberdeen

Isla Woodburn, centre, with Lara Winters and Eva Lane at Scottish Athletics’ 2025 age-group championships in Aberdeen at the weekend (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Isla Woodburn and Peebles’ Louis Whyte hit the gold standard at Scottish Athletics’ age-group championships for under-13s, under-15s and under-20s in Aberdeen at the weekend.

Woodburn matched the maximum height of 1.36m cleared by Lasswade Athletic Club’s Lara Winters in Sunday’s under-13 girls’ high jump but pipped her Midlothian rival to the post for top spot.

Whyte, representing Edinburgh Athletic Club, ended up 38cm beyond second-placed Nathan Mobbs, of North Ayrshire Athletics Club, with a distance of 6.98m in the under-20 men’s long jump that same day.

A silver medal and three bronzes were also won by Borderers competing up north.

High-jumper Isla Woodburn at Scottish Athletics’ 2025 age-group championships in Aberdeen at the weekend (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Gala Harriers’ Oliver McCraw was runner-up in Saturday’s under-15 boys’ 100m sprint in 11.98 seconds, just under a third of a second behind winner Cameron Kennedy, of Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club, and was fourth over 200m in 24.87 seconds.

His clubmate Robert Horton was third in that day’s under-15 boys’ 300m sprint in 38.06 seconds, trailing winner Max Barker, of Aberdeenshire’s Banchory Stonehouse Athletics Club, by just under a second and a third.

Two further bronzes went to TLJT’s Robyn Lees and Evie Renwick.

The former was third in Sunday’s under-13 girls’ long jump with a distance of 4.55m, 35cm shy of Aberdonian Karley Paterson’s winning effort, and was also sixth in her age bracket’s 100m sprint in 14.42 seconds.

Evie Renwick, right, on the run at Scottish Athletics’ 2025 age-group championships in Aberdeen at the weekend (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

The latter matched that placing in the same day’s under-20 women’s 100m with a time of 12.61 seconds, less than half a second slower than winner Sophie Thomas, of Dunfermline Track and Field Club.