Two gold medals and four silvers for Borderers at 2025’s Scottish east district track and field championships

From left, Tess Renwick, Isla Woodburn and Robyn Lees at 2025’s Scottish Athletics east district track and field championships in Fife at the weekend (Photo: TLJT)

This year’s Scottish Athletics east district track and field championships in Fife at the weekend saw two Borderers going for gold.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Isla Woodburn won a gold medal in the under-13 girls’ high jump, along with a bronze for long jump, at Pitreavie Athletics Centre, near Dunfermline, and Gala Harriers’ Kacie Brown took top podium place in the under-17 girls’ javelin.

Woodburn cleared 1.44m for her podium top spot, 3cm higher than runner-up Lara Winters, of Lasswade Athletic Club, and she placed third at long jump with 4.31m, 16cm shy of the winning leap of 4.47m recorded by Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club’s Karley Paterson but 4cm further than her fourth-placed clubmate Robyn Lees’ 4.27m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown’s winning throw was 23.62m, more than 3m further than the 20.2m recorded by runner-up Jessica McCulloch for West Lothian’s Livingston Athletic Club.

Isla Woodburn, left, and Tess Renwick at 2025’s Scottish Athletics east district track and field championships in Fife at the weekend (Photo: TLJT)

The two clubs also brought four silver medals back to the Borders – TLJT’s Tess Renwick for the under-U17 girls’ 100m and 200m races, Gala’s Holly Craig for under-15 girls’ javelin and her clubmate Robert Horton for the same age band’s boys’ 300m.

Renwick’s 100m time was 12.86, with Edinburgh Athletic Club’s Antonia Brockley winning in 12.57, and she clocked 26.41 over 200m, just over a second behind the winning time of 25.26 registered by Pitreavie Amateur Athletic Club’s Esme Deacon.

Craig’s second-placed javelin throw was 20.67m, 60cm short of Maya Buchan’s winning effort of 21.27m for Edinburgh’s Harmeny Athletic Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horton’s time was 37.48, with first place going to Banchory Stonehaven Athletics Club’s Max Barker for getting back in

Kacie Brown, centre, at 2025’s Scottish Athletics east district track and field championships in Fife at the weekend (Photo: Scottish Athletics)

Woodburn also competed at 70m hurdles, placing sixth in 13.62, just short of a second and a half behind Cadha McLuskey’s winning time of 12.13 for Harmeny.

Brown was fourth in her age band’s girls’ 800m race too in 2:34.68 on Saturday, with Pitreavie’s Millie Ovens winning in 2:18.21.

Craig was tenth over the same distance in her age category in 2:36.55, with victory going to Dundee Hawkhill Harriers’ Harriet Reed in 2:24.22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gala under-15 Rachel Grant was fourth in her age bracket’s girls’ 100m in 13.61, just over half a second behind Dunfermline’s Charlotte Thomas’s winning time of 13.04. She was also fifth over 200m in 27.48 and seventh at long jump with 4.38m.

Robert Horton at this year’s Scottish Athletics east district track and field championships in Fife at the weekend (Photo: Gala Harriers)

TLJT’s Lees was sixth in the under-13 girls’ 100m in 14.48, less than a second behind Aberdonian Paterson’s winning time of 13.65.

Gala under-17 Iris Dennison was fourth at long jump with 4.39m, just over half a metre shy of the winning distance of 4.95m recorded by Dundee’s Amie Hayes.