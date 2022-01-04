Two Borderers in English festive race’s top three
Two Borderers were among the top three finishers at a six-mile seasonal race the other side of Carter Bar last week.
Jedburgh’s Clark Scott, a member of Gala Harriers, was first back by a margin of almost four minutes at the latest Run Northumberland Rothbury Festive 10k, clocking a time of 35:04, well ahead of second-placed South Tynesider Tom Colquitt’s 38:44.
Teviotdale Harrier Iain Williams, also of Jedburgh, finished in third place and top in the veteran over-45 class in the Run Nation-organised event in a time of 39:52.