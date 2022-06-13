Turnout of 20,000-plus expected for Borders motorsport festival in aid of Jackie Stewart’s dementia charity

Perth racing driver Chloe Grant, centre, at Thirlestane Castle in Lauder last month to promote the upcoming Sir Jackie Stewart Classic (Photo: Phil Wilkinson)

Lauder’s Thirlestane Castle is hosting the event, titled the Sir Jackie Stewart Classic, this Saturday and Sunday, and among its highlights will be the three-time Formula One world champion taking his 1969 Matra MS-80 02 F1 car out for a spin in his native Scotland for the first time.

The festival will also feature live motorsport and the biggest display ever staged of the West Dunbartonshire-born 83-year-old’s race cars, along with film footage and memorabilia.

It’s being held to raise awareness and funds for Race Against Dementia, a charity founded by Sir Jackie following his wife Helen’s diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia in 2014.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackie Stewart at last month's Miami Grand Prix in the US (Photo by Jared C Tilton/Getty Images)

The Matra MS-80 02 that powered Sir Jackie to his first Formula One title, thanks to teamwork by French car-maker Tyrrell and its Ford Cosworth engine, will be accompanied by his 1971 F1 Tyrrell 003 and 1973 F1 Tyrrell 006.

Sir Jackie will take his Matra out for a run as part of a parade on both Saturday and Sunday.

“This will be a world-class event at Thirlestane Castle showcasing Scotland’s exceptional motorsports heritage in our own country,” said Sir Jackie.

“I am delighted the Thirlestane team have chosen to support Race Against Dementia in this way and feel proud and privileged to be a part of this great initiative.”

The festival, sponsored by Swiss watch company Rolex, will also include a celebration of the Borders Vintage Automobile Club’s 50th anniversary to be attended by representatives of classic car clubs from across Scotland and the north of England.

Club chairman Robin Wild said: “This is a momentous year for all involved in the club and we’re thrilled to have such a strong member base still in existence after all this time.

“Our biggest showcase will be the Sir Jackie Stewart Classic at Thirlestane, a prime opportunity for car enthusiasts and members of the public to see over 1,200 vehicles on display, each with its own story to tell.

“It’s set to be a fantastic show, all in aid of an important cause.”

Tickets for adults are £20, with concessions costing £15 and children under 12 getting in free. For details, go to www.sirjackiestewartclassic.com/tickets

Ahead of this weekend’s event, motorsport fans are being offered the chance to spend a weekend at Sussex’s Goodwood Festival of Speed alongside Sir Jackie next year by bidding in an online auction to raise funds for Race Against Dementia.

That auction will run until Friday, June 24, with sporting experiences, premium goods and luxury Scottish getaways on offer, with minimum bids set from £100 to £25,000.

Also up for auction are use of a Ferrari Roma for the weekend and a visit to Silverstone in Northamptonshire for July’s British Grand Prix.