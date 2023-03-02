From left, Ivan, Mason and Max with their Golden Gloves (Submitted pic)

After three one-minute rounds, Hawick Boxing Club pair Ivan Watson and Max Vevers, both 10 who attend Drumlanrig Junior School, won the 2012 34kg and 36.5kg category finals, while their Galashiels Boxing Club sparring partner Mason Maycock, 11, landed the 2011 34kg crown, all at the Scottish Open Golden Gloves Championships.

Hawick BC president/coach Andy Macfarlane told the Southern Reporter: “The last time our club had Scottish champions was way back in the 1990s with Colin Bain and George Telfer, who won at the same championships.

"So what these two boys have achieved is absolutely outstanding. They have both been dedicated, out doing extra running which for their age is a big thing to ask when their pals are out playing.

"But they’ve put the extra work in when it’s been required. Ivan had to be really strict with his diet, which we don’t like doing with kids as they are obviously growing but we had to do it with him to keep him under the weight.

"They are outstanding young talents. We are getting good comments from all the other coaches at different clubs, from the Glasgow and Edinburgh areas, saying how highly they rate these boys.

"The world’s their oyster if they stick in although obviously they’ve got their sticky years to come when rugby and other outside interests might make it difficult for us to hang onto them.

"The boys are still on Cloud Nine. They were in at training the other night and they were still up there on a high.

"They had the Golden Gloves with them and they were jumping about with them on. I was saying: ‘You had better take care of them. They are keepsakes, not for wearing in the gym’.

"You expect them to be hyper at that age.”

Ivan, Max and their fellow Hawick Boxing Club members meet up at their gym base in Princes Street, with the Wallace Box Cup in Stirling this July being the youngsters’ next competition.

"We are really desperate for support from the council,” Macfarlane said. “To keep these boys in a good place and keep them going.

"It’s hard sometimes when you are competing with rugby but they enjoy the sport so we’ll keep at it.

"They are best pals as well.

"Ivan is not long off the back of winning the Eastern District title as well, where he actually fought Max in the final.

"So we had to separate them for this one because we didn’t want them meeting again.

"But fortunately it worked in our favour and we got two champions instead of one.”