Tributes paid to Kelso athletics coach Addie Gray following death at age of 79

Addie Gray pictured in 1984 (Photo: Alastair Watson)

Tributes have been paid to veteran Kelso athletics coach Thomas Gray, better known as Addie, following his death at the age of 79.

Gray, a dad of two and grandfather of two, died at Borders General Hospital in Melrose on Saturday, January 4, following a lengthy illness.

A funeral service will be held at Melrose’s Borders Crematorium next Friday, January 17, and all friends are invited.

Gray’s death follows that of his wife Agnes, née Leitch, in May 2018 at the age of 73.

Addie Gray, fourth from left at back, with members of his AG Running School at Tweedbank in 2021 (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Borders Athletics are among those to have paid tribute to Gray, founder of Kelso’s AG Running School, with a spokesperson saying: “Addie was an absolute legend in the pro running community for many decades, both as an athlete and as a well-respected and highly successful coach.

“Shedden Park in Kelso was Addie’s second home and the place will not be the same without him. Addie knew every blade of grass on the park. That is where, over many years, he prepared himself to win many races during his athletics career, then coach countless number of athletes to many successes.

“It is impossible to name individually all the athletes Addie coached as the number would be in the hundreds.

“Addie loved the running scene. He travelled far and wide to compete or in his role as a coach.

Addie Gray, left, presenting a cup to Finn Douglas for winning a junior 100m race at 2018’s Kelso Border Games (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“He was not only a great supporter of athletics in the Borders but also enjoyed immensely the Highland Games circuit, the Lake District Games and, of course, the new year sprint.

“Addie loved sharing his memories of past games, of wins and losses and especially money taken from the bookies’ satchels.

“For all his successes, Addie never sought the limelight. He was quiet and unassuming but extremely astute and knowledgeable. If he told an athlete which race they should compete in, he was generally correct.

“Over the years, Addie was the recipient of a number of awards from various organisations.

Addie Gray, right, being presented with a ClubSport Roxburgh award for service to sport by Kenneth Owens in Jedburgh in 2017 (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“In latter years, Addie’s athletes were known as the AG Running School and they wore a distinctive red running vest.

“Borders Athletics send sincere condolences to David, Tracey and immediate family.

“Rest in peace, Addie. You will be sorely missed.”

A Royal Scottish Highland Games Association spokesperson added: “Although Kelso’s Addie Gray, one of the true stalwarts of the games circuit, had been in declining health for some months, the news of his death is none the less devastating for all of us who knew him.

Royal Scottish Highland Games Association chairman Charlie Murray, right, handing over a certificate of appreciation to Addie Gray in September 2024 (Photo: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association)

“He was for many years a distance runner of some distinction and was very, very hard to grind down in the one-mile and two-mile races in which he excelled. If he was in the lead with a lap to go, the chances are he would still be there when they crossed the line. That steely resolve he applied to his own running would be transferred later on to his training of others. “It is almost impossible to calculate the exact number of runners who have been influenced, supported or improved by him.

“His ability to spot talent in a runner was unequalled whether, like himself, in distance events or in sprints.

“A few years back, the Sword of Birnam, presented to the individual who has given the most outstanding performance of the day, was awarded to him at those games in recognition of the fact that his runners had almost gone through the card at that meeting. It was not the only time that this would happen. “The association was delighted to be able to present to him at Bowhill Games last September a certificate of appreciation for the outstanding attendance at and contribution to Highland Games of the entire running school which bore his name. Although he was not present at our awards night in November, we know that he was exceptionally proud of the league prizes and individual awards collected by members of the AG Running School that evening. “He never sought personal reward for his efforts and was happy just to see his input being converted by his team into positive results on the track.

“He preferred to sit in the background at meetings just watching the victories unfold and never thought himself worthy of any recognition and was genuinely surprised when receiving any such award. Bowhill was a perfect example of that. “He loved a flutter and was an ever-present figure in his usual corner in the Tweedie Stand at Kelso Racecourse on race-days. He was attending meetings there until very recently. It also gave him the chance to meet up with friends and with runners past and present to exchange views on the races of the day – and they might have discussed racing of a two-legged variety too.

“His memory will live on in the now-vast numbers of former and current members of the AG Running School, whose membership just goes from strength to strength.

“He encouraged participation at both Borders and Highland games and appreciated being able to attend, and without him and his team, many a meeting would have been the poorer. “Our thoughts are with his daughter Tracey and son David and their wider families and also his huge circle of friends from all walks of life. We shall not see his like again.”