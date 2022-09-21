Tributes paid to former Kelso Racecourse chairman Johnny Jeffreys following death at age of 79

Former Kelso Racecourse chairman Johnny Jeffreys

Course managing director Jonathan Garratt said: “Johnny was a huge character and greatly loved by everyone here at Kelso.

“He was immensely kind and very knowledgeable.

“On retiring as chairman of Kelso Races, he became our patron and was always incredibly supportive.

“He loved his racing and really appreciated a good horse, which was reflected in the high quality of Kelso’s race programme.”

Jeffreys, a farmer by occupation, was born in August 1943 and spent almost all of his life at Newtown, near Chillingham in Northumberland, marrying Jennifer Turnbull in 1968, and they had one son, Peter, in 1975.

Away from agriculture, chief among his interests were cricket and horse-racing.

He rode in point-to-points in his younger years before enjoying some success as a breeder and owner of National Hunt horses, including in the Scottish Grand National with Sham Fight and Sebastian V, also runner-up in Merseyside’s Grand National in 1978.

He served as a steward at several tracks but the racecourse dearest to him was Kelso. A member for decades, he served on its board of directors for many years and as chairman from 2004 to 2018.

He is survived by his wife Jennifer, son Peter, and grandsons George and Nicholas.