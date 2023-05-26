Selkirk standard triathlon prize-winners, from left, Thomas Bonnor, Sebastian Davies, Sarah Russell, Craig Dale, Eilidh Miller, Michael Snaith and Joe Malone (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

Saturday saw junior athletes in action and a standard event and new family session followed on Sunday, drawing a turnout of 40 youngsters aged eight to 16.

Selkirk’s standard route, tackled by just short of 80 competitors, is the longest of the series, comprising a 1,500m swim, 39km cycle ride and 10km run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee’s Sebastian Davies was the fastest finisher in a time of 2:07:06, almost a minute ahead of runner-up Craig Dale, of Edinburgh.

Edinburgh’s Eilidh Miller was the first female finisher in a time of 2:29:46, with Sarah Scott, also from the capital, as runner-up in 2:33:49.

Kelso’s Sarah Russell was first female veteran, and 29th overall, in 2:47:51, and Kirkliston’s Joe Malone was fastest male veteran, and tenth all told, in 2:27:08.

Live Borders triathlon team member Neil Renton said: “It was wonderful to see the event return to Selkirk after four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great to see the range of junior athletes, families and senior athletes all taking part and enjoying the weekend.

“We had some really positive feedback from parents and kids alike on the family participation event. This was the first time we have staged an event like this and is something we are keen to build on in the future and grow the triathlon community.

“We must say a huge thank-you to all the staff and volunteers who came and helped us run the event – without them, it would not be possible.”