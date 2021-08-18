Treble Gala squash club champ on court
Monday’s club night at Galashiels Squash and Racketball Club was graced by the attendance of a special guest.
Members were glad to welcome a one-off appearance by honorary member and triple club champion Andy Gill.Andy, who in 2016 became only the third person in the history of the club to win three championships in a row, won two matches and drew a third while playing against his fellow enthusiasts.
Club night match results:Andy Gill 2, Del Sharratt 0; Graham Benstead 2, Iain Laing 1; Graham Benstead 2, Del Sharratt 0; Andy Gill 1, Iain Laing 1; Andy Gill 2, Graham Benstead 1.League 1 – Graeme Gillie 3, Jordan Reid 1 (15-11, 11-15, 18-16, 15-11).Challenge match fixture – Del Sharratt v Andy Gill.
Results from August 9:
Club night friendlies – Sir Andrew Dowlen-Gillan 2, D. Sharratt 1; K. Douglas 2, G. Benstead 0; K. Douglas 3, D. Sharratt 0; G. Benstead 2, B. Magowan 0; K. Douglas 2, Sir Andrew Dowlen-Gilland 0; G. Benstead 2, D. Sharratt 0; G. Benstead 2, B. Magowan 0.Box Leagues:
League 2 – I. Gorman 3, D. Sharratt 0.League 3 – M. Gibbs 3, B. Magowan 0.League 4 – R. Taylor 3, J. Fletcher 1; R. Taylor 3, N. Ord 0.