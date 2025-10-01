​Trainer hoping to get fourth time lucky with Malystic in £40,000 feature race at Kelso

Brian Hughes on Malystic, front, and Sean Quinlan on Breizh River at Kelso Racecourse in September (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races)

Malystic was a winner at Kelso Racecourse’s first meeting of the new season last month and North Yorkshire trainer Peter Niven is hoping it will be fourth time lucky for him in Sunday’s £40,000 feature race there.

The 11-year-old bay gelding, to be ridden by Brian Hughes, is one of nine initial entries for the fifth of the day’s six races, the NSPCC School Service Handicap Chase over two miles and a furlong at 4.18pm, with a top prize of £20,812 up for grabs.

Former top jump jockey Niven, 61, said: “He might be nearly 12 but he showed how brave he is with that win at Kelso a couple of weeks ago.

“We’ve been trying to win this race for a while and he was only beaten by a head into second place last year. He was sixth two years ago and also second in 2022, so surely it’s due to be our turn this time.”

Rivals to Malystic could include Ann Hamilton’s 2023 winner Tommy’s Oscar, third 12 months ago with Danny McMenamin in the saddle and she’s got him booked to ride the ten-year-old bay gelding again at the weekend.

Hamilton’s Northumberland yard has won that race four times in total, her prior victories having been with Nuts Well in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

Another Hamilton, Hawick jockey Jamie, has been pencilled in to ride Fostered Phil in the two-mile-five-furlong Simpsons Malt Handicap Hurdle at 2.33pm for South Lanarkshire trainer Willie Young junior.

He’s also booked to take charge of Drop Kick for North Yorkshire trainer Mark Walford in the two-mile Justin and Susan Greig Novices’ Hurdle at 3.13pm.

Sunday’s meeting is billed as a family fun day and entry is free for youngsters aged up to 17 accompanied by paying adults.

Away from the racetrack, there’ll be a charity wheelchair challenge and children’s hobby horse race, with proceeds going to the Injured Jockeys’ Fund and Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Borders branch.

Adult tickets cost £20 in advance or £25 on the day. For details, go to https://kelso-races.co.uk/events/family-fun-raceday-2025/

Gates open at noon, with racing starting at 1:58pm and concluding at 4.53pm.