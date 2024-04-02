Top-ten finishes for Gala Harriers Sara Green and Darrell Hastie at Scottish ten-mile championships at Motherwell

Gala Harrier Sara Green was third female finisher overall, 48th all told out of a field of 374 and first woman over the age of 40 at Sunday's Tom Scott Memorial Road Races at Motherwell, covering ten miles in 58:47 (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Green was third female finisher overall, 48th all told out of a field of 374 and first woman over the age of 40 in a time of 58:47, completing the ten-mile course just over four minutes behind category winner Annabel Simpson, representing West of Scotland University.

Her clubmate Pamela Baillie also claimed a top-20 placing among the female runners competing, finishing as 17th woman, and 119th overall, in 1:04:52.

Fellow Gala Harrier Lisa Dalgliesh’s 256th place overall in 1:17:51 earned their club a team senior bronze, behind winners Edinburgh Athletic Club and second-placed hosts Law and District Amateur Athletic Club.

Gala Harrier Darrell Hastie was sixth overall and second male veteran over 40 in 51:29 at Sunday's Tom Scott Memorial Road Races at Motherwell (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Hastie was sixth overall and second male veteran over 40 in 51:29, two minutes and a bit behind winner Lewis Hannigan, of Renfrewshire’s Kilbarchan Amateur Athletic Club.

The next Borderer back was his clubmate Marcus D’Agrosa, 24th overall in 55:12, and following them were fellow Galashiels runners Frank McElroy, 101st in 1:02:45; Grant Dilasser 154th in 1:07:58; and James Dennison, 227th in 1:14:15.

Hastie’s placing was one better than the seventh spot he managed last year, in 51:01, as was Green’s among the field of female finishers, having got back as fourth woman, and 47th altogether, in 56:58 in 2023.

Hannigan’s win, in 49:07, earned him the first senior national title of his athletics career, Sunday’s main race in North Lanarkshire doubling up as 2024’s Scottish ten-mile championships.

Gala Harrier Marcus D’Agrosa finished Motherwell's Tom Scott memorial ten-mile road race on Sunday 24th overall in 55:12 (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club’s Sean Chalmers was runner-up in 49:18 and Cambuslang Harriers’ Ryan Thomson third in 49:35.

Gala Harriers were also represented in the day’s six-kilometre race around the park’s loch, junior Charlie Dalgliesh placing 12th overall out of almost 50 runners in 23:53, less than four minutes behind winner Greg Turner, of East Renfrewshire’s Giffnock North Athletics Club.