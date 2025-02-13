Top-ten finishes for Borderers at UK Athletics Cross Challenge meeting at Leeds

In the senior women’s home counties international, Moorfoot Runners’ Scout Adkin led the Scottish team home, placing fifth in 24:32, 20 seconds behind English winner Amelia Quirk.

Under-20s Isla Paterson, of Gala Harriers, and Thomas Hilton, of Moorfoot, were running in the home counties international and Celtic Challenge, with the former finishing seventh overall in 19:27, less than half a minute behind English winner Eliza Nicholson, and the latter eighth in 16:57, 17 seconds shy of first-placed English runner Quinn Miel-Ingram, helping their teams to Celtic gold and home counties silver.

Saturday’s meeting at Temple Newsam Park was the fourth in the series following prior rounds at Cardiff and Liverpool in November and Glasgow in January, with one left to go, at Nottingham next month.

Gala Harriers were also represented at Leeds, with Kirsty Rankine and Ava Richardson placing 25th in 14:48 and 28th in 15:29 respectively in the day’s race for girls under 17.

Adkin was part of a four-strong senior women’s team in West Yorkshire also including Bellahouston Harriers’ Rosa Donaldson, Cambuslang Harriers’ Eve Mackinnon and Central Athletic Club’s Morag Millar.

Making up the rest of Hilton’s under-20 men’s team were Ross County Athletics Club’s Andrew Baird, Cambuslang’s Daibhidh Kinnaird and Giffnock North Athletics Club’s Oliver MacDonald.

Paterson’s team-mates were Kilbarchan Amateur Athletic Club’s Zara Redmond, Giffnock North’s Saoirse McNulty and Shetland Amateur Athletics Club’s Layla Todd.

Hilton picked up a gold medal in his class at Glasgow’s Alexandra Park meeting on Saturday, January 11, and Adkin a bronze.

1 . Saturday’s UK Athletics Cross Challenge meeting at Leeds Scout Adkin, far right, at Saturday’s UK Athletics Cross Challenge meeting at Leeds (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

2 . Saturday’s UK Athletics Cross Challenge meeting at Leeds Thomas Hilton, second from left, at Saturday’s UK Athletics Cross Challenge meeting at Leeds (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

3 . Saturday’s UK Athletics Cross Challenge meeting at Leeds Thomas Hilton at Saturday’s UK Athletics Cross Challenge meeting at Leeds (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

4 . Saturday’s UK Athletics Cross Challenge meeting at Leeds Thomas Hilton at Saturday’s UK Athletics Cross Challenge meeting at Leeds (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales