Top-ten age-band placings for three Borders runners at British and Irish Masters Cross-Country International near Belfast

Gala Harriers members claimed two top-ten age-class placings at Saturday’s British and Irish Masters Cross-Country International near Belfast.

Four members of the Galashiels club were part of the Scottish team in Northern Ireland, with half of their number managing top-ten finishes in their mutual 40-plus age category.

They were Darrell Hastie, placing seventh overall and as second man over 40 in 25:23, leading Scotland to a silver medal in that age band, and Sara Green, getting home 34th all told and as eighth woman over 40 in 23:38, helping land a bronze medal for her team.

Those races were won respectively by Scottish over-35 Kevin Campbell in 24:46 and Irish over-40 Fiona gettings in 22:07, with over-35 Jennifer Wetton the first Scot home, clocking 22:42 for ninth place.

Marcus D'Agrosa, Sara Green, Julia Johnstone and Darrell Hastie with their medals from Saturday’s British and Irish Masters Cross-Country International near Belfast

Hastie and Green’s clubmates Marcus D’Agrosa and Julia Johnstone also managed top-20 placings in their age brackets at this year’s international at Dundonald’s Billy Neill Country Park.

D’Agrosa was 51st overall and 20th man over 35 in 27:44, landing a team bronze medal.

Johnstone was 78th all together and 13th woman over 50 in 26:10, earning a team silver medal.

Moorfoot Runners’ Carol Moss was also on the run, finishing 75th all told in 26:10 and as fourth woman over 60.

The hosts won six of the eight women’s team events and four of the nine men’s ones to England’s two and five.

Next year’s masters cross-country international will be held in Leeds.