​Top-five finishes for girls at Fife races

Molly Trewartha in prior action (Photo: Neil Renton)

Earlston High School students Molly Trewartha and Ava Richardson notched up top-five finishes at last Wednesday’s Scottish Schools Athletics Association road-race championships in Dunfermline.

Second-year pupil Trewartha finished fourth in the fifth race of the day in 8:07, 18 seconds behind winner Ares Power, of Dunblane High School, near Stirling.

Also taking part in that race at the Fife city’s Pittencrieff Park were Selkirk High School’s Holly Craig, 19th in 8:53; Peebles High’s Emma Moran and Vivienne Jones, both clocking 8:55 for 21st and 22nd places respectively; and Hawick High’s Freya Walker, 47th in 9:21, and Lucy Oliver, 58th in 9:30.

Earlston High’s Angus McCarthy was 20th in race six in 8:08 and Kelso High’s Archie Scott and Isaac Hastie were 26th in 8:15 and 43rd in 8:29, with Peebles High’s Torin Urie and Archie Hempenstall 36th in 8:24 and 41st in 8:29.

Peebles High’s Jack Foley was ninth in race nine in 14:54, with Hawick High’s Greg Watson and Alfie Walker just missing out on top-30 places, clocking 16:02 for 32nd and 16:09 for 34th.

Earlston High S6 pupil Ava Richardson finished fifth in race ten in 10:03, 41 seconds off the pole position claimed by Edinburgh’s Rachel Caves.

Galashiels Academy’s Poppy Lunn was 19th in that race in 10:49.

Kelso High’s Oliver Hastie was 11th in race 11, for S5 and S6 boys, in 14:32, followed by Earlston’s Seb Darlow, 14 th in 14:39.

Race three saw Galashiels Academy’s Freya Ainslie place 20th in 9:06 and the one after was contested by Hawick High’s Callan Michie, ending up 69th in 9:29.