Top-20 places for Borders runners at inter-district cross-country championships on west coast

Four of the 15 girls contesting the under-13 girls' cross-country race at Irvine were Gala Harriers – from left, Ava Richardson, Kirsty Rankine, Kacie Brown and Elise Field (Photo: Neil Renton)

Kristian Jones, running for the east, took the senior men’s gold medal at the North Ayrshire event, making a comeback after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a time of 21:16 and Great Britain and Scotland international Mhairi Maclennan, representing the north, was the first woman back in 24:30.

Gala Harriers were represented in almost every age group following their performances at the east district championships at Stirling in December.

Gala’s Sara Green was one of only three women over the age of 40 invited to tackle the seven-kilometre run, finishing 27th overall in 27:30 and first in her age category.

Gala Harrier Erin Gray taking part in the under-15 girls' cross-country race at Irvine (Photo: Neil Renton)

Other members of the Galashiels club competing included Archie Dalgliesh, 14th in the under-13 boys’ race in 11:53, and Kirsty Rankine, fifth under-13 girl back and third counter for the east in 12:39, followed by Ava Richardson in 16th place, Elise Field in 30th and Kacie Brown in 31st.

Gala’s Erin Gray was the 13th under-15 girl to cross the line and fourth counter for the east in 16:19 and under-15 boy Zico Field, a clubmate of hers, also finished 13th, in 14:26.

Isla Paterson, also representing Gala, was the 11th under-17 girl to finish in 25:15 and fifth counter for the east.

Teviotdale Harrier Conan Harper was seventh in the under-17 boys’ class in 20:23.

Gala Harrier Isla Paterson on the run at Irvine on Saturday in the under-17 girls' race (Photo: Neil Renton)

Kirsty Rankine, of Gala Harriers, on the run at Irvine at the weekend (Photo: Neil Renton)