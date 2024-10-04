Top-20 A-race finishes for Earlston High School’s Archie Dalgliesh and Ava Richardson at Scottish schools road championships in Fife
Gala Harrier Dalgliesh placed 20th in the boys’ A race, the 11th of the day at the Fife meeting, with a time of 15:14.
The next highest-placed Borderer among a field of 90 for that race was Eyemouth High’s Henry Hoffmann in 16:59, placing 51st, followed by Earlston’s Sam Robertson, 57th in 17:19, and Kelso High’s Matty Fleming, 67th in 17:49.
Richardson, also a Gala Harrier, finished 18th in 10:43 in the girls’ A race, the tenth of the day, with fellow Earlston High student Kirsty Rankine not far behind, placing 21st in 10:53.
Also making the top 50 out of a field of 83 were Galashiels Academy’s Poppy Lunn, 34th in 11:36, and Hawick High’s Jessica Smith, 44th in 12:13.
They were followed by Gala’s Jaidyn Brown, 53rd in 12:24, and Earlston’s Ava McLeod, 62nd in 12:49.
The boys’ B race, the ninth of the day, saw Kelso’s Oliver Hastie make the top ten of a field of 145, placing tenth in 15:26.
Hastie was one of two Borderers to make the top 20, the other being Earlston’s Seb Darlow, 17th in 15:48.
They were followed by Earlston’s Charlie Dalgliesh and Bryn McAree, 38th in 16:41 and 96th in 18:45 respectively; Hawick’s Craig Watson, Alfie Walker and Dane Smith, 70th in 17:49, 103rd in 19:06 and 143rd in 22:47; Berwickshire High’s Finlay and Jamie Blair, 112th in 19:30 and 142nd in 22:07; Gala’s Russell Wilson, 135th in 20:31; and Kelso’s Harry Fleming, 144th in 23:07.
Gala’s Kacie Brown was the only Borderer to make the top 50 of 161 runners contesting the girls’ B race, the meeting’s eighth, placing 50th in 12:06.
She was followed by Eyemouth’s Edie Mykura, 64th in 12:23; Kelso’s Rachel Dumma, 71st in 12:35; and Gala’s Alex Waterston-Law, 137th in 14:52.
Hawick’s Greg Watson made the top 30 of a field of 109 in the boys’ C race, the sixth of the championships, crossing the line in 26th place in 8:19.
The next Borderer back was Kelso’s Rory Fleming, 92nd in 9:18, followed by Hawick’s McLaren Welsh, 96th in 9:31, and Kelso’s James Ramage, 104th in 9:53.
Kelso’s Evie Leonard finished 13th out of 129 in the girls’ C race, the days’ fifth, clocking 8:50, followed by Selkirk High’s Annabelle Stewart, 32nd in 9:12; Eyemouth’s Kitty Mykura, 64th in 9:48; Berwickshire’s Martha Cochrane, 81st in 10:19; Hawick’s Chloe Walker and Alanna Hart, 96th in 10:46 and 112th in 11:23; and Gala’s Lucy Scott, 119th in 12:02.
Earlston’s Angus McCarthy was 21st in 8:34 out of 95 in the boys’ D race, with Kelso’s Archie Scott 23rd in 8:37 and Eyemouth’s Alastair Scott 29th in 8:49.
The girls’ D race, the third on the day, saw Jedburgh Grammar Campus’s Rosa Mabon get back 14th out of 105 in 9:01, Selkirk’s Holly Craig 15th in 9:04 and Hawick’s Freya Walker and Amber Smith 63rd in 10:18 and 90th in 11:09.
