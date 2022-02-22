Three wins in six days no bother for Hawick racehorse trainer Donald Whillans

Hawick racehorse trainer Donald Whillans with another of his horses, Stolen Money (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The five-year-old bay gelding, owned by Whillans and ridden by Hawick jockey Craig Nichol, finished a length and a half clear in the last race of the day at the East Lothian track, the 5pm 100% Racing TV Profits Back to Racing Open Flat Race, picking up its £2,723 top prize.

That followed Stainsby Girl picking up a first place at Kelso last Friday and Stolen Money doing likewise at Ayr three days previously, both also with Nichol in the saddle.

Hawick’s Ewan Whillans, Donald’s nephew, had a runner in that race too, finishing fifth with Grady Gaston, ridden by Jedburgh’s Callum Bewley.

Neigh Botha’s win at 15/2 was also Nichol’s second of the day after riding the Player Queen to victory for Northumbrian trainer Rose Dobbin in the meeting’s opener, the 1.35pm Racing TV Cosmic Case Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Langholm trainer James Ewart claimed a surprise 33-1 win with Hold onto the Line, ridden by Alan Doyle, in the 3.55pm Bet at RacingTV.com Novices’ Handicap Hurdle, finishing a length and a quarter ahead of Borders jockey Ryan Mania on Go Bob Go, trained by East Ayrshire’s Mike Smith.