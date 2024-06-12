Three wins in four days for Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson and jockey Ryan Mania

Ryan Mania riding Faithfulflyer to victory for trainer Sandy Thomson at Kelso Racecourse in May (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson was among the winners at Perth Gold Cup Day on Sunday.

Thomson’s jockey son-in-law Ryan Mania rode 11/4 favourite Marty McFly to victory in the day’s 1.57pm Bet365 Novices’ Limited Handicap Hurdle, beating fellow Borders trainer Stuart Coltherd’s One Step Up by a length.

The six-year-old bay gelding, owned by Wilma Duffus, landed prize money of £4,225 for that win over two miles, his first in eight attempts.

Coltherd’s 25/1 outsider was ridden by his son Sam.

Marty McFly was one of three entries for Thomson and Mania at Perth, the others, Ganapathi and Kilbrainy, having to settle for fifth and eighth places respectively.

Sunday’s victory was the pair’s third in the space of four days after notching up a 64/1 winning double at Uttoxeter in Staffordshire last Thursday with Faithfulflyer and Theirshegoes, both owned by the Midnight Racing Club syndicate.

Seven-year-old bay gelding Faithfulflyer finished first in the class-four Bet365 Summer Cup 30th June Handicap Hurdle at 11/2 over two miles and almost four furlongs, landing its top prize of £4,066.

Bay mare Theirshegoes, also aged seven, won for the first time in 11 goes in the class-five Roy’s Ices Mares’ Handicap Hurdle over a mile and seven furlongs, picking up prize money of £3,248.

Mania was glad to see that near-500-mile round trip pay off, telling Sky Sports: “It’s a short four hours.

“It’s actually a nice run down. I’d go to Exeter for a ride so I’m quite happy coming here.”

Faithfulflyer’s victory was his first since one just short of a month prior on home turf at Kelso and fourth all told, following others at Kelso in January 2023 and Musselburgh in November 2022, and it was pulled off in spite of a 7lb rise.

“We came here for better ground after having won the last day,” said his jockey.