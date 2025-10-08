Three Gala Harriers earn Scotland selection for masters XC event in Leeds
Scottish Veteran Harriers Club hosted those trials at the city’s Tollcross Park, a 6km race for men over 65 and women aged 35-plus and an 8km race for younger men, with podium places guaranteeing selection and further call-ups being decided on form.
Gala’s Katy Barden, Pamela Baillie and Julia Johnstone finished third, sixth and 22nd overall in the shorter race in respective times of 22:12, 23:05 and 24:36.
Barden was first in her 45-49 age bracket and only 16 seconds behind the race’s overall winner, Stirling over-35 Jennifer Wetton.
Baillie was second in her 50-54 age category, five seconds behind Fife Athletic Club’s Rhona van Rensburg, winner of that class.
Johnstone was first in her over-55 age category, 23 seconds ahead of runner-up Hilary Carswell, of Glasgow’s Giffnock North Athletics Club.
Fellow Gala Harrier Marcus D’Agrosa contested Saturday’s longer race but missed out on selection in his 35-39 age class, placing 12th overall in 26:31, 34 seconds off a podium placing and almost two minutes behind Edinburgh’s David Wright, winner of that class and overall.
November’s cross-country international takes place at Roundhay Park in Leeds on Saturday the 15th.