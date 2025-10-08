​Three Gala Harriers earn Scotland selection for masters XC event in Leeds

Gala Harriers over-45 Katy Barden on the run previously (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

​Three Gala Harriers members secured automatic selection to represent Scotland at next month’s British and Irish Masters’ Cross-Country International in West Yorkshire at trial held in Glasgow on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Scottish Veteran Harriers Club hosted those trials at the city’s Tollcross Park, a 6km race for men over 65 and women aged 35-plus and an 8km race for younger men, with podium places guaranteeing selection and further call-ups being decided on form.

Gala’s Katy Barden, Pamela Baillie and Julia Johnstone finished third, sixth and 22nd overall in the shorter race in respective times of 22:12, 23:05 and 24:36.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barden was first in her 45-49 age bracket and only 16 seconds behind the race’s overall winner, Stirling over-35 Jennifer Wetton.

Pamela Baillie pictured in prior action (Photo: Neil Renton)

Baillie was second in her 50-54 age category, five seconds behind Fife Athletic Club’s Rhona van Rensburg, winner of that class.

Johnstone was first in her over-55 age category, 23 seconds ahead of runner-up Hilary Carswell, of Glasgow’s Giffnock North Athletics Club.

Fellow Gala Harrier Marcus D’Agrosa contested Saturday’s longer race but missed out on selection in his 35-39 age class, placing 12th overall in 26:31, 34 seconds off a podium placing and almost two minutes behind Edinburgh’s David Wright, winner of that class and overall.

November’s cross-country international takes place at Roundhay Park in Leeds on Saturday the 15th.