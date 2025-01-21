​Three Borderers selected to run for Scotland at next British Athletics Cross Challenge Series meeting in Leeds

Scout Adkin in action at Glasgow’s Alexandra Park this month (Photo: Neil Renton)

​Three Borderers have been selected to represent Scotland at the next British Athletics Cross Challenge Series meeting, to be held at Leeds on Saturday, February 8.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​They are Moorfoot Runners’ Scout Adkin and Thomas Hilton and Gala Harriers’ Isla Paterson.

Adkin will be part of a four-strong senior women’s team heading to West Yorkshire also including Bellahouston Harriers’ Rosa Donaldson, Cambuslang Harriers’ Eve Mackinnon and Central Athletic Club’s Morag Millar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilton and Paterson will also be part of teams of four, competing at under-20 level in their cases.

Making up the rest of Hilton’s under-20 men’s team will be Ross County Athletics Club’s Andrew Baird, Cambuslang’s Daibhidh Kinnaird and Giffnock North Athletics Club’s Oliver MacDonald.

Paterson’s team-mates will be Kilbarchan Amateur Athletic Club’s Zara Redmond, Giffnock North’s Saoirse McNulty and Shetland Amateur Athletics Club’s Layla Todd.

Moorfoot and Gala are among 17 clubs represented at next month’s meeting at Temple Newsam Park, the fourth and second-last in the series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also featuring 2025’s home countries international and a Celtic cross-country challenge meeting, it follows events in Cardiff and Liverpool in November and Glasgow earlier this month, with one further get-together left afterwards, at Nottingham on Saturday, March 8.

Hilton picked up a gold medal in his class at Glasgow’s Alexandra Park meeting on Saturday, January 11, and Adkin a bronze.