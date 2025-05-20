Three age-band podium placings for Gala Harriers at 2025’s Scottish 5km road championships in Edinburgh

Gala Harriers Marcus D’Agrosa, left, and Oliver Hastie at 2025’s Scottish 5km road-race championships in Edinburgh on Friday (Photo: Neil Renton)

Gala Harriers runners picked up three age-band podium placings at Friday’s 2025 Scottish 5km road-race championships at Silverknowes in Edinburgh.

Pamela Baillie was fastest woman aged 50 to 55, and 363rd overall, in a time of 18:58; Ava Richardson was second under-17 girl, and 297th overall in a field of 531, in 18:06; and Ian Maxwell was third veteran aged 60 to 65, and 416th all together, in 19:45.

The club’s first finisher was Robbie Welsh, placing 37th overall and sixth in his under-20 age category in 15:04, exactly a minute behind winner Logan Rees.

Fife Athletic Club runner Rees’s record-breaking time of 14:04 was eight seconds faster than the previous-speediest time of 14:12 set by Central Athletic Club’s Jamie Crowe in 2023.

Gala Harriers under-20 Cameron Rankine was 114th in 16:00 at 2025’s Scottish 5km road-race championships in Edinburgh on Friday (Photo: Neil Renton)

Runner-up Jamie MacKinnon and third-placed Sean Chalmers, respectively representing Glasgow’s Cambuslang Harriers and Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club, also improved on that two-year-old record, clocking 14:06 and 14:08.

Gala under-17 Oliver Hastie, senior Marcus D’Agrosa and under-20 Cameron Rankine all recorded times on or under 16 minutes, finishing 80th in 15:48, 99th in 15:54 and 114th in 16:00 overall respectively.

Under-17 Kirsty Rankine and over-50 Julie Johnstone both placed fourth for the Galashiels club in their age groups, the former 325th overall in 18:24 and the latter 422nd in 19:53.

Other Gala runners to go the distance were Francis McElroy, 312th in 18:12; Liam Kemp, 357th in 18:53; Martha Douglas, 359th in 18:56; and Bob Noble, 442nd in 20:24.

Gala Harriers under-20 Robbie Welsh was 37th in 15:04 at 2025’s Scottish 5km road-race championships in Edinburgh on Friday (Photo: Neil Renton)

Teviotdale Harriers seniors Rory Anderson and Mark Young were respectively 75th in 15:47 and 135th in 16:16, with their over-40 clubmate David Beattie clocking 17:55 for 287th place.

Central’s Morag Miller was first female finisher, and 107th all told, in 15:57.