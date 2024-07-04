Jockey Sam James on Lindean racehorse trainer Katie Scott's Jameira Vision at Musselburgh on Wednesday (Pic: Claire Dowling/Hands and Heels Photography)

Jumeira Vision notched up a second win in the space of two weeks for Borders racehorse trainer Katie Scott at Musselburgh yesterday, July 3.

The four-year-old bay gelding, ridden by Sam James, edged out 1¼ joint-favourite Scarriff, trained by Rebecca Menzies in County Durham and with Clifford Lee in the saddle, to finish first in the 4.05pm Visit RacingTV.com Handicap, landing that near-two-mile race’s top prize of £3,664.

Scott, based at Lindean, near Selkirk, was delighted by the 7/2 chance’s display in East Lothian, saying: “He’s clearly in good form after his win the other day at Redcar.

“We’ve no plans as where he will go next but it could possibly be at Ayr as he shouldn’t go up much for this.”

Lindean-trained Jumeira Vision at Musselburgh Racecourse on Wednesday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Racecourse)

Ursa Major Racing-owned Jumeira Vision’s last win was on Saturday, June 22, south of the border at Redcar, near Middlesbrough, also with James riding.

This week’s first-placed finish was his second for Scott and third all told, following one for his previous trainer, West Berkshire’s Archie Watson, at Wolverhampton in November.

It was also Scott’s third win in two weeks as she notched up a victory in the interim with Thaki at Hamilton Park last Thursday, also owned by Ursa Major Racing and with James riding.

The seven-year-old bay gelding won that meeting’s six-furlong-six-yard 8.45pm Book Now, Hamilton Park Ladies’ Night Handicap by three-quarters of a length, picking up prize money of £3,664.