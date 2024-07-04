Third win in two weeks for Borders racehorse trainer Katie Scott
The four-year-old bay gelding, ridden by Sam James, edged out 1¼ joint-favourite Scarriff, trained by Rebecca Menzies in County Durham and with Clifford Lee in the saddle, to finish first in the 4.05pm Visit RacingTV.com Handicap, landing that near-two-mile race’s top prize of £3,664.
Scott, based at Lindean, near Selkirk, was delighted by the 7/2 chance’s display in East Lothian, saying: “He’s clearly in good form after his win the other day at Redcar.
“We’ve no plans as where he will go next but it could possibly be at Ayr as he shouldn’t go up much for this.”
Ursa Major Racing-owned Jumeira Vision’s last win was on Saturday, June 22, south of the border at Redcar, near Middlesbrough, also with James riding.
This week’s first-placed finish was his second for Scott and third all told, following one for his previous trainer, West Berkshire’s Archie Watson, at Wolverhampton in November.
It was also Scott’s third win in two weeks as she notched up a victory in the interim with Thaki at Hamilton Park last Thursday, also owned by Ursa Major Racing and with James riding.
The seven-year-old bay gelding won that meeting’s six-furlong-six-yard 8.45pm Book Now, Hamilton Park Ladies’ Night Handicap by three-quarters of a length, picking up prize money of £3,664.
That was Thaki’s first win since one at Ayr in August 2023, with Phil Dennis as rider.
