Thank Evans for Gala’s cricketing win over Hawick

Scott Evans led from the front as Gala defeated Hawick by eight wickets in the Border 2020 League on Thursday.

New Zealander Evans took 2 for 8 as Hawick made 74 for 8 before he notched an unbeaten 34 to guide Gala to their second win in the competition.

Batting first at Meigle Park, Hawick lost Ryan Johnston early as he was well caught at gully by Finlay Rutherford from Evans’ bowling.

Robbie Irvine then claimed two wickets in one over to reduce Hawick to 24 for 3 but father and son duo Gary and Ronan Alexander put on a patient partnership of 31.

However, the introduction of Jamie Crooks accounted for Ronan Alexander (11), while Evans had Gary Alexander (19) well caught by Max Hastings.

A late cameo from Craig Thomson pulled Hawick up to 74 and the Teries sensed a chance of victory when Johnston caught and bowled Crooks for a duck in Gala’s first over.

Duncan Millar (29) and Evans then put on 50-run partnership before Millar was caught behind by Evan Alexander.

But captain Dinesh Tharanga and Evans saw the Meigle Park men home.

Hawick

G. Alexander ct M. Hastings b S. Evans 19

S. Evans ct F. Rutherford b S. Evans 0

E. Alexander ct R. Hancock b R. Irvine 16

P. Mactaggart ct D. Millar b R. Irvine 0

R. Alexander ct S. Evans b J. Crooks 11

J. Tait b J. Crooks 4

B. Mactaggart b D. Tharanga 3

C. Thomson not out 8

J. Boyle run out (D. Tharanga) 0

Extras – 13

Total – 74 for eight wickets

D. Moir 4-0-20-0; S. Evans 4-0-8-2; R. Irvine 3-0-15-2; D. Tharanga 4-1-12-1; J. Crooks 3-0-7-2; R. Hancock 2-0-11-0.

Gala

D. Millar ct E. Alexander b G. Alexander 29

J. Crooks ct & b R. Johnston 0

S. Evans not out 34

D. Tharanga not out 5

Extras – 9

Total – 77 for two wickets.