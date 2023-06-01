Racehorse trainer Katie Scott with her Hamilton Park winner Thaki at her Lindean stables near Selkirk (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Scott, based at Lindean, near Selkirk, claimed victory with Thaki in the 3.20pm Weatherbys Digital Solutions Handicap at the South Lanarkshire track, taking its top prize of £6,621.

The six-year-old bay gelding, ridden by Joe Fanning, beat 9/4 joint favourite Lord Abama, trained by County Durham’s Michael Dods and with Connor Beasley as jockey, by a length and a quarter over six furlongs at 12/1.

That was his first win in five attempts for Scott, though he’d notched up three third places previously, all earlier in May – at Carlisle, Newcastle and Ayr.

It was also Scott’s seventh of the year so far and 36th all told, her preceding two, with Elladora and Slainte Mhath, also having been at Hamilton, both earlier in May and with Phil Dennis riding.

“I was surprised how big a price he was as he was hampered and unlucky not to have finished closer at Carlisle last time,” said Scott.

“He never does much early in the race but he finished really well and Joe barely had to touch him. He actually won a shade cosily.”

Thaki was one of two horses Scott had running at Hamilton, the other being Samurai Sneddz, a fourth-place finisher at 15/2 in the 5.20pm Stay at Hampton by Hilton Hamilton Park Handicap, also with Fanning in the saddle.

She’s back in action this evening south of the border at Carlisle with Killing Eve, to be ridden by Shane Gray.