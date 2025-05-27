Teviotdale Harriers’ Sean Linton wins St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race No 7

Linton led a field of 96 home over an eight-and-a-half-mile loop out from St Boswells via the Mertoun Estate and back to the village along St Cuthbert’s Way in 57:06, almost a minute and a half ahead of second-placed Moorfoot Runners senior Jack Philip’s time of 58:30.

Gala’s Andrew Cox was the only other competitor to make it back within an hour, placing third in 58:43.

Five other Borders club members managed top-ten finishes, Moorfoot’s Colin Williams getting back fourth in 1:00:41, Lauderdale Limpers over-50 veteran Calum Stewart fifth in 1:01:09, Michael Lewis eighth in 1:03:04 for Kelso’s AG Running School, Teviotdale’s Ross Armstrong ninth in 1:03:21 and Gala’s Graeme Murdoch tenth in 1:04:22.

Unattached Ancrum entrant Anna Galbraith was first female finisher and sixth overall in 1:02:19, just four seconds shy of her own course record from 2023.

Emily Lydon, also unattached, was second woman back, and 13th all told, in 1:07:12 and Gala’s Amelia Hope-Jones was third, and 15th all together, in 1:08:31.

Gala’s Gillian Lunn was the first female finisher aged 50 to 55 in 1:12:19, placing 23rd all told, with Moorfoot’s Coreen McGovern second, and 29th overall, in 1:18:28 and Lauderdale’s Alison Wilson third, and 39th overall, in 1:21:26.

This year’s run raised more than £1,000 for Bowel Cancer UK.

