Teviotdale Harriers’ Mark ​​Young only Borderer to make top five at latest XC series round in Hawick

Over-35 veteran Young was also the sole Borderer to make it home in the top ten of the field of 172 competing in the 6km senior race at Stirches at the weekend, placing fifth in 24:50, over two minutes behind winner Charles Houston.

Houston, clocking 22:36, was one of just short of a handful of members of Edinburgh’s Hunters Bog Trotters to pull off a clean sweep of top-four places, with Alex Luetchford second in 22:59, Florent Weillaert third in 23:06 and Sam Lloyd fourth in 24:18.

Three further Borderers managed top-20 finishes – Lauderdale Limpers’ Derrick Sloan, 11th in 25:36, and Gala Harriers’ Iain Stewart and junior Irvine Welsh, 13th in 25:47 and 15th in 26:11 respectively.

Another four were amongst the first 30 home – host club Teviotdale’s Robbie Linton, 22nd in 27:31; Lauderdale’s Dean Whiteford and Andrew Howett, respectively 23rd in 27:41 and 27th in 28:07; and Moorfoot Runners’ Cameron Munro, 29th in 28:14.

Young, Stewart and Whiteford were also the speediest runners in their age brackets – over 35, 40 to 45 and 45 to 50 respectively.

Penicuik Harriers’ Mairi Walace was first female finisher among 206 taking part in 27:03, placing 21st overall.

Lauderdale’s Naomi Dijkman was the first of 26 female finishers aged 40 to 45, placing 49th all told in 29:55, and her clubmate Ava Macleod was the fastest of six female juniors, clocking 33:31 for 83rd place overall.

Moorfoot’s Carol Moss was first of 21 women over 50, getting back 39th all together in 29:12.

Sunday’s 3.2km junior race was won by Gala Harriers under-17 Sam Robertson in 13:29, 23 seconds ahead of runner-up Josh Daunt, from Edinburgh.

Two other Borderers made the top ten of a field of 76 – Gala under-15 Seb Darlow, third in 14:04, and Teviotdale under-13 Greg Watson, fifth in 14:15.

East Lothian’s Imogen Turner, an under-13, was first girl home, and seventh all together, in 14:32.

Gala under-17 Poppy Lunn was the Borders’ first female finisher, and 14th all told, in 15:53.

Sunday’s round was the third of the current series following Spittal’s being cancelled last month.

Round four follows at Paxton this coming Sunday, with three more after that, all on Sundays as well – at Dunbar in East Lothian on January 26, Galashiels on February 16 and Duns on March 2.

Sunday’s junior race at Paxton House sets off at 11.15am, with seniors following at noon.

