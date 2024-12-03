Alex Luetchford, left, and Rory Anderson taking part in round two of the new Borders Cross-Country Series at Peebles on Sunday (Photo: Gerry Moss)placeholder image
Teviotdale Harrier Rory Anderson wins round two of new Borders Cross-Country Series at Peebles

By Darin Hutson
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 10:48 BST
Victory in round two of the new Borders Cross-Country Series at Peebles on Sunday went to Teviotdale Harriers’ Rory Anderson.

Anderson completed the senior race’s 6.5km course, starting and finishing in the town’s Hay Lodge Park, in 24 minutes and 27 seconds, two seconds ahead of runner-up Alex Luetchford, of Edinburgh’s Hunters Bog Trotters.

Linlithgow Athletic Club over-35 Sam O’Neill was third in 24:52.

Anderson, runner-up to Edinburgh’s Tom Martyn in round one at Lauder almost a month prior, was one of only two Borderers to make the top ten of a field of 251, the other being Gala Harriers over-40 Iain Stewart, first in that age bracket and seventh overall in 26:55.

Two more managed top-20 finishes, Lauderdale Limpers’ Derrick Sloan getting home 16th in 27:43 and Moorfoot Runners’ Daniel Lavin 19th in 27:57.

A further two Borderers made the top 30, Gala over-45 Jamie McGowan placing 22nd in 28:14 and Lauderdale over-45 Dean Whiteford 28th in 29:03, with five more finishing in the top 40 – Moorfoot’s Cameron Munro and David Jackson, 32nd in 29:14 and 40th in 29:53 respectively; Gala over-40s Francis McElroy and Paul Williams, 35th in 29:18 and 37th in 29:29; and Border Search and Rescue Unit over-55 Damon Rodwell, 38th in 29:33.

Lauderdale’s Frank Birch was the only over-80 running, placing first in that age class and last overall in 58:33.

Dunbar Running Club over-35 Rowena Halliday was first female finisher, and 25th all told, in 28:30.

Female age-class firsts went to Lauderdale over-40 Naomi Dijkman, 56th overall in 30:54; Gala over-50 Gillian Lunn, 100th in 33:58; and Moorfoot over-60 Carol Moss, 67th in 31:35.

Sunday’s 2.2km junior race was won by Team East Lothian Athletics Club under-13 Tom Ibbs in 7:50, following up his first-placed round-one finish at Lauder.

Gala under-13 Bryn McAree was the first Borderer home, placing sixth in 8:34, with Teviotdale Harriers under-nine Connor Davidson also making the top ten of a field of 101, finishing ninth in 8:40.

Five further Borderers made the top 20 – Gala under-13 Angus McCarthy, under-17 Iain Haldane and under-11 Matilda Lee, respectively 14th in 8:50, joint-16th in 8:55 with Moorfoot under-15 Isabella Moran and 18th in 8:59, and Moorfoot under-11 Torin Urie, 19th in 9:00.

Lasswade Athletics Club under-15 Lucy Ward was first female finisher, and tenth overall, in 8:44.

Round three of this series takes place this coming Sunday south of the border at Spittal in Northumberland.

Hosted by Berwick-based Tweed Striders, its 2km junior race will start at 11.15 am and its 6.2km senior one at noon.

Five further rounds follow next year, all on Sundays too – at Hawick on January 5, Paxton on January 12, Dunbar in East Lothian on January 26, Galashiels on February 16 and, concluding the current campaign, Duns on March 2.

Gala Harriers over-45 Simon McAree taking part in round two of the new Borders Cross-Country Series at Peebles on Sunday, placing 188th in its senior race in 40:36 (Photo: Gerry Moss)

Brian Stewart taking part in round two of the new Borders Cross-Country Series at Peebles on Sunday (Photo: Gerry Moss)

Gala Harriers over-40 Paul Williams taking part in round two of the new Borders Cross-Country Series at Peebles on Sunday, placing 37th in its senior race in 29:29 (Photo: Gerry Moss)

Gala Harriers over-45 Jamie McGowan taking part in round two of the new Borders Cross-Country Series at Peebles on Sunday, placing 22nd in 28:14 (Photo: Gerry Moss)

